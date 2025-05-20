Talonvest Negotiates $51,317,000 Acquisition Loan For Texas Storage Portfolio

Talonvest negotiated the non-recourse, low interest, floating rate acquisition loan with a 5 year term from a national bank and successfully delivered maximum flexibility for Reframe.

“Talonvest delivered an outstanding loan for us, and their hands-on approach and deep sector knowledge was key in getting this closed efficiently,” said Matt Dicker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Reframe Holdings. The Talonvest team members involved in this assignment included Anna Siradze, Britt Taylor, Ivan Viramontes, Tom Sherlock, and Lauren Maehler.

About Talonvest Capital Inc.

Talonvest Capital is a commercial real estate advisory firm specializing in sourcing cutting-edge lending programs and advising on capital market trends for industrial, self-storage, multifamily, office, and retail property owners. Talonvest Capital offers a unique boutique approach by leveraging the company's collective institutional knowledge and remaining highly engaged throughout the entire assignment, including the closing process, to deliver tailored capital solutions for their clients. Learn more at .

About Reframe Holdings

Reframe Holdings is a commercial real estate investment owner, manager and sponsor. Reframe acquires Class A and B self-storage assets in top MSAs across the US, focusing on institutional-quality assets in retail-grade locations, supply-constrained submarkets and alignment with third-party management platforms. To learn more, please visit: reframeholdings.com .