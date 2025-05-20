Sulicia Jones Of A&A Optical Shares Concerns On Eye Fatigue And Blue Light In Hellonation

Sulicia Jones

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As screen time becomes a constant in daily life, understanding how digital exposure impacts eye health has never been more essential. Sulicia Jones of A&A Optical in Catoosa County, Georgia, discusses the connection between prolonged device use and vision challenges, offering strategies for protecting the eyes from digital strain in HelloNation Magazine .Jones explains that while some blue light supports healthy sleep cycles, artificial blue light emitted by smartphones, tablets, and computer screens can cause discomfort when consumed in excess. One of the most common results is a condition known as Computer Vision Syndrome, which may manifest through symptoms such as dry eyes, blurred vision, headaches, and trouble focusing, especially after two or more hours of continuous screen use. These symptoms are increasingly seen among students, professionals, and anyone reliant on digital technology for work or leisure.To help prevent these issues, Jones emphasizes small but effective changes. The 20-20-20 rule encourages users to take a visual break every 20 minutes by looking at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Adjusting screen brightness, increasing blink frequency, and incorporating screen filters can also reduce strain. For individuals seeking added protection, blue-light-filtering lenses, both prescription and non-prescription, are proving to be a valuable aid in reducing eye fatigue and glare.Jones also advises scheduling an eye exam if discomfort persists. An evaluation by a vision care professional can determine whether screen exposure is contributing to symptoms and provide customized recommendations for relief.This expert insight is featured in the article, Blue Light and Screen Time: How Digital Devices Impact Your Eyes , where Sulicia Jones of A&A Optical shares practical tips for maintaining healthy eyes in an increasingly digital world.About HelloNationHelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative“edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Staff Writer

HelloNation

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.