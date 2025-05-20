Bswift Announces A Powerful New Strategic Alliance Partnership With Benifex - Creating A Consistent, Connected Global Benefits Experience

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic partnership will support multilingual, multicurrency benefits delivery in more than 140 countries beyond the U.S., offering bswift clients centralized vendor management, expert support, and real-time access to reporting and analytics for critical insights-all under a single bswift contract.

"Our multinational clients often struggle to get a clear picture of their overall benefit spend and performance," said Matt Waldrup, Executive Vice President of Product at bswift. "With this partnership, we're providing greater visibility into their global benefits program, simplifying administration, and giving employees outside the U.S. the personalized support they've come to expect from bswift."

Bringing simplicity, support, and consistency to global benefits

With this partnership, bswift and Benifex are streamlining global benefits administration, improving the benefits experience for non-U.S. employees, and ensuring full regulatory compliance across all countries of operation.

Adam Mason, Chief Strategy Officer at Benifex, said "This partnership is an exciting addition to our ecosystem of global partners, reflecting our desire to partner with market leaders who share our passion for innovation and unrelenting focus on experience of customers and their employees. This is evidenced by bswift's state-of-the-art Service Center, which like us they have invested in, acknowledging the importance of the entirety of the employee experience."

Key benefits of the bswift + Benifex alliance partnership:



Centralized access: Gives international employees a single point of access to every benefit, including Global Total Rewards Statements, no matter where they are.

Employee support: Benefits are customized to each employee's country, with communications in their language to increase understanding and engagement.

Simplified administration: Robust admin tools and automation make managing workflows, eligibility, and vendor reporting easier, reducing manual effort. Flexible configuration: Hyper-personalization allows for customizable benefits configurations by country or population segment.

About bswift

bswift LLC is a leading provider of cloud-based benefits technology and employee engagement solutions. Known for continuous innovation and our people-first culture, we enable clients to deliver rewarding experiences that maximize engagement, simplify benefits navigation, and optimize utilization. Our flexible, highly scalable platform offers personalized online enrollment, interactive decision support, AI-infused benefits support, ACA compliance reporting, and custom communications. Discover more at bswift.

About Benifex

Benifex supports more than five million employees in over 3,000 organizations across more than 140 countries.

Benifex has won over 120 awards. Change-makers like Baker Hughes, Bank of America, Boston Consulting Group, BT, Diageo, EDF, Exxon, Flutter, IKEA, Lloyds Banking Group, Microsoft, Salesforce, Sony and Volvo choose Benifex to help them create remarkable experiences that are as individual as the people they employ.

Media contact:

Zoya Siddiqui, Senior Director, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE bswift LLC