Carbon Capture & Storage: The Key To A Greener Future
|
Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2023
|
Forecast period considered
|
2024-2029
|
Base year market size
|
$2.8 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$9.6 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 23.1% for the forecast period of 2024-2029
|
Segments covered
|
Technology, Service, Industry, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South Africa, and the Middle East and Africa
|
Market drivers
|
. Growing demand for carbon-neutral products.
. Rise of CCUS hubs.
. Renewed momentum around CCUS projects.
. Synergies with carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies.
This report addresses the following questions:
1. What is the projected market size and growth rate?
The global carbon capture, utilization & storage technologies market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $9.6 billion by the end of 2029 at a CAGR of 23.1%.
2. What are the factors driving the growth of the market?
Government support for carbon capture projects, increasing demand from the oil and gas industry for enhanced oil recovery, and increasing focus on carbon credits are driving the market.
3. What market segments are covered in the report?
The segments covered are technology, service, and industry. The technology segment includes pre-combustion, post-combustion, and oxy-fuel combustion technologies. The service segment includes carbon capture, transportation, storage, and utilization. The industry segment includes oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemicals, and others, including cement, iron and steel, hydrogen, and ammonia.
4. Which service segment will be dominant over the forecast period ?
The carbon capture segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.
5. Which industry segment will be dominant ?
The oil and gas segment will dominate the market in that timeframe.
6. Which region will dominate the market through the forecast period?
North America holds the largest market share due to the presence of prominent technology suppliers, robust technology infrastructure, a surge in demand for CCUS technologies, and increasing carbon capture capacity by companies in the region, especially in the bioenergy sector.
Market leaders include :
-
AIR LIQUIDE
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA
BASF SE
EXXON MOBIL CORP.
FLUOR CORP.
GE VERNOVA
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.
LINDE PLC.
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES LTD.
SFW
SHELL PLC.
SIEMENS ENERGY
SVANTE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
TOSHIBA CORP.
TOTALENERGIES
Related reports include:
2023 Advanced Materials Research Review The 2023 Advanced Materials Research Review explores breakthroughs in sustainable, high-performance materials across industries like energy, aerospace, and healthcare. It highlights innovations in nanotechnology, biomaterials, and carbon capture materials shaping the future of science and engineering.
Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets : This report analyzes the growing demand, applications, and market trends of MOFs in gas storage, carbon capture, and catalysis. The report highlights leading companies in the MOF industry players, technological advances, and future market potential.
