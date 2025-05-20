Quantaq Launches MODULAIR-UFP: Ultrafine Particle Monitoring For Outdoor Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The outdoor-ready ultrafine particle monitor offers real-time data, meteorological insights, and long-term deployment capability

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuantAQ, a leader in air quality sensing, today announced the launch of the MODULAIR-UFP, a new sensor built to measure ultrafine particles (UFPs) in outdoor environments, enabling researchers, regulators, and communities to access new data for air quality monitoring.

Designed to operate outside the lab and in long-term installations, the MODULAIR-UFP measures total particle number concentrations from 0 to 100,000 particles per cubic centimeter (p/cm3) with little to no maintenance for extended periods of time.

“Until now, ultrafine particle monitoring has been highly constrained and difficult for long-term outdoor uses,” said David Hagan, CEO and Co-founder of QuantAQ.“The MODULAIR-UFP brings these critical measurements into the field with precision, reliability, and ease.”

Each MODULAIR-UFP is equipped with a Gill® Weather Station, adding detailed meteorological measurements-including wind speed, wind direction, temperature, and humidity-to help contextualize pollution sources. This pairing provides a new level of resolution for understanding local air quality dynamics, particularly in complex urban and industrial environments.

“With its compactness and portability, the MODULAIR-UFP opens up exciting new research possibilities,” said Dr. Dan Westervelt, Associate Research Professor at Columbia Climate School's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory and QuantAQ customer.“We are particularly looking forward to understanding emissions of ultrafine particles near a major New York City highway as a function of vehicle type, fuel quality, driving conditions, and vehicle age.”

Unlike other UFP solutions on the market, the MODULAIR-UFP uses a water-based, pulsed condensation particle counter (CPC). The sensor is compact, easy to install, and designed for low power consumption. To minimize downtime, the device proactively alerts users when the internal water reservoir is low, allowing maintenance teams to refill while minimizing interruptions to data collection.

The MODULAIR-UFP also connects to the QuantAQ CloudTM platform, enabling remote, real-time access to high-resolution data across single or multiple sites. Whether for researchers studying near-roadway exposure, city agencies tracking pollution hotspots, or community groups advocating for cleaner air, the MODULAIR-UFP empowers users to monitor UFP levels with flexibility and control.

To learn more, visit .

About QuantAQ

Spun out of MIT in 2019, QuantAQ fuses data science, machine learning, atmospheric chemistry, physics, and IoT technology using a multi-disciplinary approach into a single platform to deliver accurate and reliable air quality measurements. The company has launched two market-leading air quality monitors, now used in more than thirty countries across all seven continents. QuantAQ continues to innovate by developing new products to make it easier than ever for customers to measure pollutants when and where they need to.

