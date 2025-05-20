Sharla J. Frost Announces The Release Of The New Edition Of 'Power At The Table'

Power at the Table book cover

Sharla J. Frost, author

Empowering Voices: Sharla J. Frost Prepares to Launch Second Edition of Power at the Table

- Sharla J. FrostHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sharla J. Frost, award-winning attorney, expert witness, keynote speaker, and bestselling author , is proud to announce the forthcoming release of Power at the Table 2: The Lawyer's Guide to Developing Clients and Control. This eagerly anticipated sequel builds on the success and foundational principles of her 2020 Amazon bestseller, Power at the Table: The Woman Lawyer's Guide to Developing Clients and Control, expanding its reach and insights to empower all lawyers seeking to grow their client base and assert greater control over their legal careers.Since its original publication, Power at the Table has been celebrated as a groundbreaking guide tailored to women lawyers navigating the complexities of client development and professional influence in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Frost wrote the first edition from her own experience, having built a distinguished litigation career spanning more than 35 years, including serving as President of the Litigation Counsel of America and practicing in jurisdictions across the United States. Her book quickly became a go-to resource for female attorneys who needed practical strategies to establish their personal brand, leverage networks, and confidently ask for business.With Power at the Table 2, Frost takes this mission further. This new edition broadens the scope to include lawyers of all genders, reflecting the evolving legal profession while maintaining the core message: success in law is within your control. The book offers updated strategies, fresh case studies, and actionable advice on how to develop a sustainable book of business, maximize personal strengths, and gain the influence necessary to thrive in competitive legal markets.“Many lawyers struggle with client development and control over their careers,” said Sharla J. Frost.“While I initially focused on the roughly 50% females in the profession and their struggles, this new edition is designed to help every lawyer, regardless of gender, take ownership of their professional journey and unlock their full potential. It's about setting clear goals, building a unique brand, leveraging networks effectively, and going after the business you want with confidence and clarity.”About Sharla J. FrostSharla J. Frost is a multi-faceted professional whose career spans award-winning litigation, expert witness testimony, keynote speaking, and authorship. She is also a fourth-generation cattle rancher, blending her diverse interests with a passion for leadership and empowerment. Frost's legal expertise is highly sought after for her pragmatic case evaluations, persuasive communication skills, and negotiation abilities.Beyond her legal career, Frost is an accomplished children's book author, drawing on her Oklahoma ranch childhood to inspire young readers with stories of adventure and possibility. Her commitment to giving back to the legal community and mentoring the next generation of lawyers underscores her dedication to making the path easier for others.What to Expect in Power at the Table 2:-Updated techniques for identifying and pursuing personal and professional goals in law-Enhanced guidance on developing a compelling personal brand that resonates with clients-Strategies to maximize individual strengths and influence business outcomes-New insights on leveraging networks, including digital and social platforms, to attract and retain clients-Practical advice on confidently asking for and securing client engagements-Real-world examples and stories from Frost's extensive legal career to illustrate key pointsThis edition reflects the latest trends and challenges in the legal profession, making it an indispensable resource for lawyers at all stages of their careers who want to gain control and grow their practices effectively.Availability and Additional InformationPower at the Table 2: The Lawyer's Guide to Developing Clients and Control will be available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats through major retailers and online platforms later this year. Readers and legal professionals interested in updates and speaking engagements can visit Sharla J. Frost's official website or follow her on LinkedIn for the latest news.Contact Information:Sharla J. FrostEmail: ...Website:LinkedIn: linkedin/in/sharla-frost-0b22b29About the Original Power at the TableThe 2020 edition of Power at the Table was hailed as a vital tool for women lawyers, teaching them how to establish personal goals, develop their brand, leverage networks, and ask for business confidently. It quickly became an Amazon bestseller and earned praise for its practical, no-nonsense approach to client development and career control in the legal profession.Sharla J. Frost's new book promises to continue this legacy, empowering lawyers to take command of their careers with renewed vigor and strategic insight.

