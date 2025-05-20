At 2025 Workforce & Justice Summit, Business Leaders Champion Inclusive Hiring And Justice Reform As A Competitive Advantage

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Speakers included executives from major national brands, fast-growing small businesses, and leading social enterprises, all focused on the private sector's role in championing commonsense policy reforms and corporate hiring practices that welcome people with criminal records - a group that includes over 70 million Americans - into the workforce.

"This year's Summit arrived at a time of disruption - shifting hiring norms, shaky labor markets, and growing questions about how consumers expect businesses to show up for their communities," said Maha Jweied, CEO of RBIJ . "Yet at the event, companies appeared largely in consensus: inclusive hiring and support for fairer justice policies remain two of the most powerful tools businesses have to strengthen their workforce, build public trust, and meet the moment. These strategies aren't just responsible - they're a competitive advantage."

The Summit, which was closed to press to allow for open, solutions-focused dialogue among attendees, featured panels and keynotes on corporate hiring innovations, public policy reforms, and how businesses can lead from their values.

"Business is one of the most powerful forces for policy change in the U.S. - and with so many companies grappling with workforce challenges, we must expand our talent pools," said Rick Wade, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Outreach for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Increasing employment of those with a criminal record would bolster the country's workforce and create opportunities for those who need a second chance. Advocating for policies that eliminate barriers to entry is simply in employers' - and the economy's - best interest."

"It makes no sense that people can be trusted to fight fires while incarcerated but continue to face barriers doing this same work when they're free," said Chief Royal Ramey, Co-Founder and CEO of the Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program , a 501(c)(3) nonprofit social enterprise that equips people who are incarcerated and from marginalized communities to become forestry and fire professionals. "The same can be said for millions of other currently unfilled jobs in the U.S.: people with criminal records are equipped and eager to seize these opportunities, we just need to ensure our workforce laws and hiring policies don't stand in their way."

"We believe business has a role to play in helping more people share in the benefits of economic growth. Over the last six years, our firm has hired more than 21,000 people with a record whose history had no bearing on the requirements of their job, because we know implementing Second Chance Hiring practices is good for our business and the economy," said Nan Gibson, Executive Director of the JPMorgan Chase Policy Center. "Our goal is to offer these individuals access to sustainable career pathways, encourage more employers to consider qualified candidates with records, and support sensible policy solutions that create greater economic opportunities for millions of Americans."

"As business leaders, the impetus is on us to create better companies, with better missions, doing better work," said Nate Stone, Founder of Seattle small businesses Cathedral and Spír Candle Co. "Richard Rohr says, 'The best critique of the bad is the practice of the better.' When we create better options - for both customers and employees - they make better choices. Adopting Second Chance Hiring practices accomplishes just that."

The Responsible Business Initiative for Justice (RBIJ) is an award-winning international nonprofit that works with companies to champion solutions that promote public safety, deliver justice, and strengthen communities.

