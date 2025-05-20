The AI Consulting Network Launches New Keynote And Workshop Programs To Enhance AI Adoption

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI Consulting Network Launches Innovative Programs to Enhance AI Adoption

Brooklyn, NY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AI Consulting Network, a leading AI advisory firm dedicated to making artificial intelligence practical and profitable for small and mid-sized businesses, has unveiled a comprehensive suite of keynote speaking engagements, interactive workshops, and corporate lunch-and-learn sessions. These new offerings are designed to equip executive teams and frontline employees with clear, actionable roadmaps for leveraging AI to boost revenue, efficiency, and competitive advantage.









"Too many organizations feel overwhelmed by AI hype," said Avi Hacker, Founder and CEO of The AI Consulting Network. "Our speaking and workshop programs turn curiosity into capability. In one fast-paced session, leaders walk away with a custom game plan they can apply the very next day."

The expanded services include high-energy keynote speeches that demystify AI, showcase real-world case studies in industries such as real estate, finance, and professional services, and outline immediate next steps for any organization. These speeches are crafted to inspire and inform, providing attendees with the knowledge they need to navigate the AI landscape confidently.

Half-day and full-day workshops offer hands-on sessions where teams can build an AI action map tailored to their processes, risk appetite, and growth goals. These workshops are designed to foster collaboration and innovation, ensuring that participants leave with a tangible plan for AI integration.

The lunch-and-learn series provides bite-sized lessons and live demos that keep staff current on the latest AI tools without disrupting the workday. These sessions are perfect for busy professionals who need to stay informed about AI advancements while maintaining their daily responsibilities.

To ensure client satisfaction, The AI Consulting Network offers a satisfaction guarantee. If participants feel the session did not deliver concrete value, the fee is refunded, underscoring the company's commitment to delivering impactful and valuable content.

Avi Hacker's multidisciplinary background in law, accounting, real estate, and AI implementation enables him to translate complex technology into practical business outcomes. He has recently delivered sessions to diverse professional and industry audiences nationwide, underscoring the demand for his insights and the tangible value he provides.

About The AI Consulting Network

The AI Consulting Network LLC specializes in empowering businesses to unlock the potential of artificial intelligence through tailored, ethical, and accessible solutions. By offering expert guidance, customized strategies, and seamless AI integration, we help businesses enhance efficiency, drive innovation, and achieve their goals responsibly. Our commitment to clarity and understanding ensures that clients can confidently navigate their AI journeys, making impactful decisions that align with their unique objectives.

