Miniat Holdings Appoints Shane Miller To Advisory Board
"Shane's strategic mindset and collaborative approach are a perfect fit for Miniat Holdings as we continue our evolution," said Scott Mordell, Chairman of the Board. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Advisory Board."
Shane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting from Westmar College and completed the Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School in 2021. He and his wife reside in Sioux City, Iowa, where they remain actively involved in the community, supporting organizations such as Camp High Hopes. Shane has also served on other boards, such as The Meat Institute and JST Global, LLC.
Miniat's Advisory Board plays a key role in shaping the direction of the fifth-generation, family-owned business, offering perspective and expertise to complement the company's leadership.
Miniat Holdings' Leadership Team
Miniat Holdings' Board of Directors, including advisors is comprised of:
-
Scott Mordell , Chairman
Dave Miniat, Chairman Emeritus
Brian Fox , CEO
Mike Botelho
Susan Kolavo
Charlie McKenna
Shane Miller
Chuck Nalon
About Miniat Holdings
The Miniat Companies, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies, and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries, and industrial companies.
For more information, visit Miniat and SouthChicagoPacking .
For media inquiries, Media Contact:
Rachel Allen
Sr. Director, Customer and Employee Engagement
[email protected]
708.589.2431
SOURCE Ed Miniat LLC
