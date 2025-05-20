Miniat Holdings Appoints Shane Miller To Advisory Board

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Shane most recently served as Group President of Tyson Foods' Fresh Meats Division, where he led the $26 billion business unit and oversaw a workforce of more than 36,000 employees. His career has spanned various leadership roles at Tyson Foods and IBP, Inc., offering deep experience across beef, pork, and case-ready operations.

"Shane's strategic mindset and collaborative approach are a perfect fit for Miniat Holdings as we continue our evolution," said Scott Mordell, Chairman of the Board. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the Advisory Board."

Shane holds a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Accounting from Westmar College and completed the Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School in 2021. He and his wife reside in Sioux City, Iowa, where they remain actively involved in the community, supporting organizations such as Camp High Hopes. Shane has also served on other boards, such as The Meat Institute and JST Global, LLC.

Miniat's Advisory Board plays a key role in shaping the direction of the fifth-generation, family-owned business, offering perspective and expertise to complement the company's leadership.

Miniat Holdings' Leadership Team

Miniat Holdings' Board of Directors, including advisors is comprised of:



Scott Mordell , Chairman



Dave Miniat, Chairman Emeritus



Brian Fox , CEO



Mike Botelho



Susan Kolavo



Charlie McKenna



Shane Miller

Chuck Nalon

About Miniat Holdings

The Miniat Companies, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies, and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries, and industrial companies.

For more information, visit Miniat and SouthChicagoPacking .

