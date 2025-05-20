Miniat Holdings Welcomes New Leaders

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miniat Family of companies announced today its new board and advisors, complementing its recent hiring of CEO Brian Fox as the first non-family leader of the fifth-generation, family-owned business portfolio.

"Our family company continues to innovate and evolve for more than 125 years. Integration with outside leadership and governance is necessary for multi-generational family business's to thrive. I am very excited about our future," said Dave Miniat, Chairman Emeritus and Miniat's previous CEO.

"Today marks our shift to integrated family and non-family leadership. Our CEO and Chairman are both from outside the family, and we have a fantastic board and board adviser group," Miniat added.

Shane Miller joins the Advisory Board

Shane Miller has more than 30 years of experience in the protein industry, spanning Tyson Foods and IBP, Inc. Most recently, Shane served as Group President for Tyson Foods' Fresh Meats Division, leading the company's largest business unit with over $26 billion in annual revenue and 36,000 employees. Throughout his tenure, he gained expertise across beef, pork, and case-ready operations, positioning him as a leader in optimizing business structures and driving operational excellence. Shane holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Finance and Accounting from Westmar College in Le Mars, IA, and further refined his leadership skills through the Executive Education Program at Harvard Business School in 2021.

"Shane's deep industry knowledge and collaborative approach make him an invaluable addition to Miniat Holdings' Advisory Board," said Scott Mordell, Miniat's Chairman.

Beyond his professional achievements, Shane and his wife reside in Sioux City, IA, where they are passionate about community involvement. Shane actively supports Camp High Hopes, a local nonprofit dedicated to individuals with special needs, inspired by his own family's experiences. Shane has also served on other boards, such as The Meat Institute and JST Global, LLC.

Dale Morsefield Retires from Miniat

Dale Morsefield has played a pivotal role in shaping the company's success. Dale served as President & COO of Miniat Holdings from 2016 to 2020, overseeing the operations of Ed Miniat, LLC, and South Chicago Packing, LLC, and then shifted to its Advisory Board.

"Dale's commitment to our company, employees and family have been instrumental in our improvement and growth," Dave Miniat added.

Before joining Miniat, Dale held leadership roles at Vallis Consulting and Nestlé U.S.A., where he was the Sr. Vice President of Operations & Supply Chain.

Brian Fox Concludes First Board Meeting and Annual Family Meeting as Miniat's CEO

Brian Fox became Miniat's first non-family CEO in February 2025, succeeding Dave Miniat. His first 90 days have been marked by strong performance and team building, reinforcing Miniat's core values.



Miniat Holdings' Leadership Team

Miniat Holdings' Board of Directors, including advisors is comprised of:



Scott Mordell , Chairman



Dave Miniat, Chairman Emeritus



Brian Fox , CEO



Mike Botelho



Susan Kolavo



Charlie McKenna



Shane Miller

Chuck Nalon

About Miniat Holdings

The Miniat Companies, Inc. is a fifth-generation, family-owned portfolio of businesses specializing in custom food products for North American restaurant chains, food service companies, and global CPG companies. Ed Miniat LLC focuses on innovative sous-vide beef, pork, and poultry preparations. South Chicago Packing LLC provides high-end specialty fats and oils for health-conscious home chefs, award-winning restaurant chains, bakeries, and industrial companies.

For more information, visit Miniat and SouthChicagoPacking .

For media inquiries, Media Contact:

Rachel Allen

Sr. Director, Customer and Employee Engagement

[email protected]

708.589.2431

SOURCE Ed Miniat LLC

