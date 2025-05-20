American Academy Of Pediatric Dentistry To Honor Outstanding Members

Annual Award Recipients Recognized at AAPD 2025 in Denver

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, will celebrate the 2025 winners of its prestigious awards during the Academy's Annual Meeting, AAPD 2025, in Denver from May 23-25.

The 2025 AAPD and AAPD Foundation Award Recipients are:

Pediatric Dentist of the Year: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Natalia Chalmers

Established in 1998, this annual award honors a pediatric dentist who has made significant contributions to the dental profession and the specialty of pediatric dentistry through clinical practice, academics or policy development over the past year. Recipients will also have devoted extensive volunteer leadership service to the dental profession and the specialty. This award is sponsored by NuSmile.

Jerome B. Miller "For the Kids" Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Brianna Muñoz

This award is presented annually to an up-and-coming clinician, researcher or academician in pediatric dentistry for their outstanding efforts directed to children's oral health and welfare. The Miller Award was established in May 2007 by AAPD Foundation, to honor former AAPD and Foundation President Dr. Jerome B. Miller for his many years of service to children, philanthropy and giving back to the profession of pediatric dentistry.

Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Sarat 'Bobby' Thikkurissy

The Merle C. Hunter Leadership Award is presented to an AAPD volunteer who has provided exemplary leadership service in the volunteer structure of the organization over the past year. This award, established in 1998, honors the memory of Merle C. Hunter, AAPD Executive Director from 1968-1986.

Manuel M. Album Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Martha Forero

The Manuel M. Album Award is presented annually to the individual or organization that has made the greatest contribution to the oral health of children with special needs. The award, established in 1997, honors Manuel M. Album, who devoted an entire career in pediatric dentistry toward improving the oral health of children with special needs. The Album Society supports this award.

Dr. Lewis A. Kay Excellence in Education Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Bina Katechia

This award, established in 2011, honors the director of the pediatric dental program determined to best exemplify the dedication and values set forth by Dr. Lewis A. Kay: outstanding leadership; commitment to educating pediatric dental residents to provide children with comprehensive quality oral health care; and contributions to society and the profession of dentistry which bring recognition to their program. This award is sponsored by Pediatric Dental Associates, Ltd.

Suzi Seale Coll Evidence-Based Dentistry Service Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Tim Wright

The Evidence-Based Dentistry Service Award, established in 2016 by the AAPD's Evidence-Based Dentistry Committee (EBDC), recognizes pediatric dentist(s) who have made a major contribution, on a national or international level, to the dental profession and the specialty of pediatric dentistry through evidence-based clinical practice, academics or policy development over the past year.

Paul P. Taylor Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Margherita Fontana

The Paul P. Taylor award is given to the lead author of the most prestigious journal article in Pediatric Dentistry from the previous year. This award is determined by the AAPD Editorial Board and the AAPD Awards' Committee. The Baylor Pediatric Dentistry Alumni Fund graciously supports this award.

Dr. Ann Page Griffin Humanitarian Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Sahar M. Alrayyes

The Ann Page Griffin Humanitarian Award is sponsored by Practicon, Inc. This award, established in May 2010 by the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation, honors Ann Page Griffin, AAPD member and president and founder of Practicon. The award honors an AAPD member dentist who has demonstrated outstanding commitment to alleviating suffering and improving the oral health of under-served populations in the United States or abroad.

Dr. Beverly A. Largent Access to Care Innovator Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Maria Rita Bernardo

Established in 2022, this award seeks to shine a light on a selected individual whose efforts are making a difference for children in their community as an outstanding grantee of the AAPD Foundation. This award is sponsored by Elevate Oral Care.

Early Career Dentist "Under 10" Award : The 2025 award recipients are Dr. Sara Ehsani, Dr. Kyulim Lee, and Dr. Nina Ray

In its inaugural year, this award honors exceptional young professionals who demonstrate excellence in pediatric dentistry through clinical practice, research, leadership, academia, advocacy, or service.

Resident Recognition Award: The 2025 award recipient is Dr. Ziwei Chen. The 2025 honorable mentions are Dr. Berenice Cheng, Dr. Nida-e-Haque Mahmud, and Dr. Amanda Swanson

This award honors pediatric dental residents for their innovative contributions to their training programs.

For more information on the 2025 award recipients and the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, visit .

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) is the recognized authority on children's oral health. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not-for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. It's over 11,000 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents, and individuals with special health care needs. As advocates for the optimal oral health of all children, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies, best practices, and clinical guidelines; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; supports research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Visit the AAPD website at or the AAPD's consumer website at for more from the BIG Authority on little teeth.

SOURCE American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED