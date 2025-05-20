Tolam Earth Completes Its First Large-Scale Digital Environmental Asset Transaction For Fortune 500 Organization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The DEAs are data tokens encoding certain 'measurement, reporting and verification' (MRV) information about the environmental achievement to the corresponding VCC. The projects were selected from a portfolio available on the Tolam Platform, including a Brazilian reforestation via ALLCOT, CarbonCure North American concrete, via CarbonX PTC, and biochar credits from Regeniam. The VCCs were independently issued in accordance with their applicable standards body registries. Through Tolam Earth's platform, these VCCs were paired with their DEAs to create a complete, immutable record of the VCC and its associated MRV data to enhance trust in the integrity of the assets as well as ensure legal clarity, auditability, and enterprise carbon accounting usability of the key information.

First Large-Scale DEA Deal Marks Milestone for Tolam Earth

Post thi

"This marks a pivotal moment," said Chief Strategy Officer Tolam Earth, Matthew Lawrenson. "We've long known that carbon markets can't scale without a data utility matching the information proving the authenticity and environmental integrity of tradable assets within a digital and transparent governance system. This transaction proves that when carbon credits become fully usable assets, transferrable, risk-based pricing and enterprise demand will follow."

Tolam Earth's infrastructure provides the missing governance link between project outcomes and enterprise-grade financial instruments. By pairing registry-issued VCCs with digital MRV data structures, the bundled DEA/VCC product offers true custody, clear title, and fully executable use of the underlying benefit, as well as the confidence to trade with certainty of value. For project developers, this process unlocks access to institutional buyers while preserving the integrity of environmental impact and registry oversight.

"Participating in this transaction through Tolam Earth gave us tools that made our project's impact clear and simplified the transaction," said Liz Kulik, CEO of Regeniam.

Raphaël De Ry, CEO of ALLCOT IO commented, "This transaction marks a groundbreaking and meaningful step toward a more transparent and investable ecosystem. Working with Tolam reinforces our conviction that DEAs can bridge key gaps in the voluntary carbon market and set a way forward for the future of the market."

Tolam's platform operates on the Hedera network, a public distributed ledger selected for its low energy use and enterprise support. "The enterprise-ready nature, and low environmental impact of the Hedera network, together with the support of the Hedera Foundation have been vital in building the Tolam Platform," said Lawrenson.

The transaction of forestry credits used the Tolam - EcoRegistry integration announced in 2024. "We are delighted that the good work of the Tolam, Allcot and EcoRegistry teams have come to fruition, and is now being used in a full production setting. It now has the opportunity to drive increased volume in the carbon market," stated Juan David Duran Hernandez, CEO of EcoRegistry.

In 2025, Tolam will continue to expand its platform and partnerships with a concentration on defining legal clarity and auditability of the current carbon markets.

About Tolam Earth



Tolam Earth is a data utility platform working to improve how environmental commodities are issued, managed, and transacted. The platform, which runs on the Hedera Network supports the creation of Digital Environmental Assets (DEAs), which combine with VCCs – whether on centralized or decentralized registries - with digital legal structures to support transparency and usability at scale. For more information, visit tolam.

Visit:

Contact: [email protected]

About ALLCOT IO

ALLCOT IO, the digital arm of ALLCOT, is dedicated to driving innovation in the fight against climate change. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies such as Web3, ReFi (Regenerative Finance), dMRV (Digital Measuring, Reporting, and Verifying), and IoT (Internet of Things), ALLCOT IO focuses on developing on-chain carbon projects. These projects aim to benefit all stakeholders, with a strong emphasis on supporting local communities. By harnessing the power of digital technologies, ALLCOT IO creates impactful solutions that reduce carbon emissions and foster sustainability.

Visit:

About CarbonCure

CarbonCure's mission is to empower cement and concrete producers with technologies and strategies to achieve the industry's net zero commitment by 2050. With hundreds of systems operating across the global concrete industry, CarbonCure's suite of technologies enable concrete producers to harness the benefits of carbon mineralization to produce reliable, lower carbon concrete mixes.

Visit:

About CarbonX

CarbonX Personal Carbon Trading Inc. is an environmental fintech company creating new demand for investment in climate mitigation. In 2021 CarbonX conceived and launched the world's first carbon-neutral Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product and is pioneering transactions of digital environmental assets.

Visit:

About EcoRegistry

EcoRegistry is a registration platform that offers its services to carbon crediting standards and standards that have developed other types of environmental assets. EcoRegistry has been developed as a Data Driven Solution that is able to integrate with other digitized solutions to enhance transparency and traceability in the carbon markets.

Visit:

About Regeniam

Regeniam is a climate impact investment advisory and asset management firm delivering nature-based solutions for sustainability. With four decades and $100B of transaction expertise, Regeniam supports high-impact real estate, infrastructure and carbon removal projects that drive measurable environmental, economic and social benefits. Their institutional‐grade risk management and SDG valuation platform allows them to deliver de‐risked bankable pathways to net‐zero for corporations, investors, and community stakeholders.

Visit:

SOURCE Tolam Earth, Inc.