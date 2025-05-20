Coventry Surpasses $100 Million In Enhanced Cash Value

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry today announced that it has exceeded more than $100 million in Enhanced Cash ValueSM (ECVSM) since the program launched, signaling extraordinary demand from advisors and policyowners seeking a faster and more beneficial alternative to the cash surrender value offered by life insurance carriers.

"The momentum we've seen so far is remarkable," said Reid Buerger, CEO of Coventry. "Enhanced Cash Value is delivering exactly what the market needed: speed, simplicity, and certainty. We've seen top advisors, as well as leading BGAs and IMOs mobilize around this opportunity, helping their clients access significantly more than cash surrender value while opening new revenue streams and strengthening client relationships."

Enhanced Cash ValueSM offers a fast, frictionless path to unlocking greater value than policyowners would otherwise receive from the cash surrender value in their Universal Life policies, without the need for medical records or underwriting. Coventry can provide ECVSM valuations in 24-48 hours, and most policyowners can access their ECVSM in five days or less.

"Although it's helpful for agents and policyowners to understand cash surrender value, it's even more important–and beneficial–that they understand Enhanced Cash Value," added Buerger. "ECV may be one of the most important advancements in financial services in over a decade."

About Coventry

For over 35 years, Coventry has been redefining insurance. By uniquely bridging insurance and capital markets, Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance and pioneered the resulting life settlement industry. Coventry has completed over $45 billion in longevity-linked transactions, opening a wealth of opportunity for consumers, financial professionals, and institutional investors alike. To learn more about Coventry, please visit Coventry

