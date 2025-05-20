Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council Honors Medal Of Valor Award Recipients In 2025 Tribute To Bravery Ceremony And Luncheon

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Guests enjoyed a welcome reception, followed by the ceremony and luncheon where Broward County first responders were presented with the Medal of Valor Award in acknowledgement of their various acts of courage, bravery, and compassion. The award is in recognition of first responders who sacrifice their safety for the lives of others, honoring their oath and protecting their communities.

"Each year, this event reminds us why the work of the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council matters so deeply," said Andy Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council. "Behind every medal is a story of a first responder who answered the call without hesitation. We're proud to support them, and committed to making sure their service never goes unseen."

"We celebrated compassion, courage, and a deep commitment to community, the vary values that guide what we do at BSAC," said Valerie Silverman, who was surprised with a promotion to Executive Director during the luncheon. "It's an incredible honor to step into this role. I'm committed to growing this organization with purpose and heart, so we can continue standing alongside those who stand tall for all of us."

Medal of Valor Award Recipients:



Deputy Marcus Hall and Behavioral Health Therapist Daniel Gelpi (Broward Sheriff's Office Co-Responder Team) responded to over 400 crisis calls in 2024 with zero use-of-force incidents and helped divert over 100 individuals from jail to treatment.

Captain Kevin Meyers (BSO Fire Rescue Technical Rescue Team) overhauled elite training and certification programs, mentoring the next generation of rescuers.

BSO TITAN Unit including 15 detectives and K9 deputies responded to more than 300 high-risk calls, apprehending armed suspects and preventing violence.

Detective Clint Corey (Coconut Creek Police Department) supported grieving residents and led financial crimes investigations while mentoring junior detectives.

Officers Dakota Dussault, Giovana Giraldo, and Karla Torres (Coral Springs Police Department) bravely ended a violent ambush during a mental health call.

Detective Jonathan Brown (BSO Deerfield Beach) used a PIT maneuver to stop an armed kidnapping suspect barreling toward a trooper on I-95.

Trooper Frank Hernandez (Florida Highway Patrol) executed a high-speed PIT maneuver to apprehend homicide suspects.

Detective Joseph Hoffman and Officer Erick Flores (Fort Lauderdale Police Department) rendered aid and transported a two-year-old shooting victim, saving his life.

Detective Sandra Harris (Hallandale Beach Police Department) led Broward's first capital sexual battery case and a major gang indictment.

EMS Captain Jennifer Arreola (BSO Fire Rescue Hallandale Beach) performed a rare life-saving thoracotomy at a crane collapse site.

Detective Maria Stengel (Hillsboro Beach Police Department) solved a hit-and-run with no witnesses by identifying the vehicle through forensics.

Officer David Diaz (Hollywood Police Department) arrested violent offenders and tracked a wanted sex offender in his first months on the Beach Unit.

Officer Cody Richards (Lauderhill Police Department) saved a woman from a suicide attempt by quickly applying a tourniquet.

Officer Matthew Masi (Lighthouse Point Police Department) raised $27,000 for Special Olympics and led inclusive community programs.

Detective Megan Britt (Margate Police Department) intercepted child predators and prosecuted online exploitation cases.

Officer Anthony Moser (Miccosukee Police Department) saved crash and gunshot victims through immediate lifesaving actions.

Officer Xavier Osorio (Miramar Police Department) arrested an armed felon with an AR-15 and helped prevent gang-related homicides.

Officers Zarick Jackson, Victor Lescano, and William Sproat (Pembroke Pines Police Department) rescued five children during a violent domestic call.

Officer Courtney Fish (Plantation Police Department) revived an 11-month-old infant exposed to fentanyl using CPR.

Officers Patricia Johnson and Mariano Restaino (Seminole Police Department) rescued a 3-year-old from an attempted abduction.

Detective Robert Padron (Sunrise Police Department) stopped an armed suspect in a public area, sustaining injuries while saving lives. Deputies Mike Belizaire, Ariel Gonzalez, Carlos Martinez, and CSA Jorge Esquivel (BSO Weston District) uncovered and stopped a human trafficking situation.

The Tribute to Bravery Ceremony served as a profound reminder of the incredible dedication by Broward County's first responders. Through their heroic actions, the stories of these Medal of Valor recipients highlight the remarkable courage, heart, and selflessness that define these everyday heroes and exemplify the true spirit of service and sacrifice.

About the Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council:

The Broward Sheriff's Advisory Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the first responders of Broward County. Its core mission is to provide financial assistance to the families of first responders who are killed or permanently disabled in the line of duty.

Over time, the Council's focus has expanded to include broader investments in the first responders who serve and protect our communities. In partnership with the Broward County Sheriff and Police Chiefs, the Advisory Council funds state-of-the-art equipment and technology, specialized training, community outreach, and wellness initiatives; efforts that enhance their ability to serve and protect, and in turn, help safeguard the well-being of Broward County.

The Advisory Council remains steadfast in its mission: Protecting Those Who Protect Us.

