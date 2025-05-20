IDEX Biometrics ASA: Nomination Committee Proposal To The 2025 Annual General Meeting
The full text of the Nomination Committee's proposal to the 2025 Annual General Meeting in IDEX Biometrics ASA is enclosed.
For further information, please contact:
Kristian Flaten, CFO, Tel: +47 95092322
E-mail: ...
About IDEX Biometrics:
IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market. For more information, visit
About this notice:
This notice was issued by Kristian Flaten, CFO, on 20 May 2025 at 21:10 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Norwegian Securities Trading Act section 5-12.
Attachment
-
250520 IDEX Nom Com proposal
