Call It Closed International Realty Welcomes Top-Producing Agents In Dallas-Fort Worth

Call It Closed expands in Dallas-Fort Worth, welcoming a powerhouse team of agents to one of the nation's fastest-growing markets.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEODALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is excited to announce the addition of several accomplished real estate professionals to its expanding team in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. This group of agents brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and a client-centered approach-further strengthening its presence in this dynamic market.These new agents embody Call It Closed International Realty's commitment to providing unparalleled service and utilizing cutting-edge technology to redefine the real estate experience."We are thrilled to welcome these talented agents to Call It Closed," said Chad Osborne, CEO & Co-Founder of Call It Closed International Realty. "Their commitment to client success and their deep knowledge of the Dallas-Fort Worth market align perfectly with our company's values. At Call It Closed, we're not just a brokerage; we're a movement to reinvent the real estate experience. We empower our agents with cutting-edge technology, comprehensive support, and a 100% commission model, allowing them to thrive and provide unparalleled service. These new agents embody that spirit, and we are confident they will be a valuable asset to our team and the clients they serve."The agents joining Call It Closed International Realty in Dallas-Fort Worth include:Jamie Simpson: A former teacher and administrator, Jamie Simpson prioritizes client education. "I make it a point to ensure my clients are well educated on current market trends and conditions as well as the home buying and selling processes," says Simpson. Jamie is known for her strong communication, negotiation, and marketing skills. She holds certifications as a Real Estate Negotiation Expert and a New Home Sales Agent. She is co-owner and team lead of the Unlocking DFW Realty Team, a group consistently recognized for excellence.Tiya Nguyen: A Dallas resident since 2012, Tiya Nguyen brings a unique perspective shaped by her experience in the healthcare corporate world and the live music industry. As a co-owner of the team, Tiya understands the complexities of buying and selling a home and is dedicated to being a strong advocate for her clients. "As a homeowner myself, I know there were so many moving parts to buying and selling a house," says Nguyen. "You want to make sure you have the right team to represent you, fight for you, or even be the ones you vent to. We're here for YOU!" Tiya focuses on building a reliable team, connecting clients with the right resources, and winning in competitive situations.Lacey Taylor: With a background steeped in competitive environments from growing up in a family of coaches and athletes, Lacey Taylor brings a fierce dedication and winning mindset to her real estate career. She leverages this experience to educate her clients and skillfully negotiate on their behalf.Haleigh Thompson: Driven, energetic, and people-focused, Haleigh Thompson is committed to helping others find their place in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Her background in sports performance instilled in her the discipline, competitive spirit, and dedication she brings to real estate.Madisyn Kingery: A recent psychology graduate, Madisyn Kingery brings a fresh perspective and client-focused approach to real estate. Her background in psychology allows her to understand the personal nature of buying or selling a home. She is dedicated to listening, supporting, and guiding her clients with honesty, attention to detail, and a calm and confident demeanor.Tasia Green: Tasia Green has served the DFW community as a licensed real estate agent for three years. With a background in Operations Management, Tasia excels in communication, organization, and creating a respectful, transparent experience for every client. She is passionate about helping people become homeowners-particularly first-time buyers and VA homebuyers.Call It Closed International Realty is confident these new additions will elevate its ability to serve the growing needs of buyers and sellers throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.About Call It Closed International Realty:Call It Closed International Realty (CIC) is a forward-thinking virtual real estate brokerage committed to reinventing the real estate industry through innovative technology and a client-centric approach. With a growing network of experienced agents and a strong focus on empowering both clients and professionals, CIC offers comprehensive real estate services designed to exceed expectations. We leverage cutting-edge tools and a deep understanding of market trends to provide unparalleled support to buyers and sellers, ensuring a seamless and successful real estate experience. Our dedication to integrity, professionalism, and fostering strong community connections sets us apart as a leader in the modern real estate landscape.

