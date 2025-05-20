U.S. Beef Imports Forecast To Decline In 2026U.S. Beef Imports Forecast To Decline In 2026

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) U.S. imports of %Beef and veal are forecast to decline in 2026 due to global supply constraints.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (%USDA ) projects that total U.S. beef imports for 2026 will be 4.975 billion pounds, down 2% from 2025 estimates.

The lowered forecast for 2026 is "due more to global supply constraints than demand for beef in the United States," said the USDA in its latest outlook.

"Global supplies are not expected to expand substantially in 2026, limiting the potential for further year-over-year growth," added the Department of Agriculture.

The government agency said that tariff rates are likely to also constrain beef imports in the coming year.

U.S. beef imports in March of this year reached the third highest level on record as American companies raced to get ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff regime.

"First-quarter imports from nearly every major beef supplier were higher year over year, with the largest increases coming from Brazil and Australia," wrote the USDA.

Prices for imported lean beef trimmings climbed 1% in the week ended May 16, supported by lower domestic production and following sharp declines in April due to tariff uncertainty and its impact on retail demand.

The USDA estimates that prices for imported beef into America have risen 9.6% from a year ago, a cost increase that is expected to be passed onto consumers.