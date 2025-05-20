London Dairy Ice Cream To Begin Selling At Savemart, Foodmaxx And Lucky In California
About Ace Foods: Ace Foods (Ace Foods) is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.London Dairy Marketing Video
