403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Musk Commits To Tesla For Five Years While Scaling Back Political Activities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Elon Musk confirmed his commitment to remain Tesla's CEO for at least five more years during a remote appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday.
The billionaire entrepreneur addressed investor concerns about his divided attention between his business ventures and recent political activities.
"Yes, there is absolutely no doubt about that," Musk stated when asked if he would continue leading Tesla through 2030. He jokingly added that he might not fulfill this commitment only if he "might die" during this period.
Tesla has faced significant challenges in 2025, with sales tumbling 13% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The company delivered approximately 337,000 vehicles, marking its lowest quarterly sales figures since 2022.
This decline follows Tesla's first annual drop in vehicle sales in over a decade. Despite these setbacks, Musk expressed optimism about Tesla's future performance. "Our sales are doing well at this point.
We don't foresee any significant drop in sales," he claimed, though he acknowledged Europe remains the company's "weakest market." Musk emphasized his desire for greater Tesla shareholding stems from control concerns rather than financial gain.
"It's not about the money. It's about having reasonable control over the company's future," he explained, referencing his ongoing battle with a Delaware judge who twice ruled against his $56 billion compensation package.
Elon Musk Scales Back Political Spending
The Tesla CEO also announced plans to reduce his political spending. After contributing approximately $250-290 million to Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign, Musk stated he would do "a lot less" political spending.
"I think I've done enough. If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I don't currently see a reason," he remarked. Musk strongly condemned protesters who have targeted Tesla properties with vandalism.
"Certainly, it's acceptable to oppose political matters, but resorting to violence, effigies, and death threats is not," he said, referring to incidents that have occurred across multiple countries.
Following Musk's comments about his commitment to Tesla, the company's shares rose as much as 3.6% in intraday trading before moderating their gains. The stock has fallen approximately 14-15% since the beginning of 2025.
The billionaire entrepreneur addressed investor concerns about his divided attention between his business ventures and recent political activities.
"Yes, there is absolutely no doubt about that," Musk stated when asked if he would continue leading Tesla through 2030. He jokingly added that he might not fulfill this commitment only if he "might die" during this period.
Tesla has faced significant challenges in 2025, with sales tumbling 13% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. The company delivered approximately 337,000 vehicles, marking its lowest quarterly sales figures since 2022.
This decline follows Tesla's first annual drop in vehicle sales in over a decade. Despite these setbacks, Musk expressed optimism about Tesla's future performance. "Our sales are doing well at this point.
We don't foresee any significant drop in sales," he claimed, though he acknowledged Europe remains the company's "weakest market." Musk emphasized his desire for greater Tesla shareholding stems from control concerns rather than financial gain.
"It's not about the money. It's about having reasonable control over the company's future," he explained, referencing his ongoing battle with a Delaware judge who twice ruled against his $56 billion compensation package.
Elon Musk Scales Back Political Spending
The Tesla CEO also announced plans to reduce his political spending. After contributing approximately $250-290 million to Donald Trump's successful 2024 presidential campaign, Musk stated he would do "a lot less" political spending.
"I think I've done enough. If I see a reason to do political spending in the future, I will do it. I don't currently see a reason," he remarked. Musk strongly condemned protesters who have targeted Tesla properties with vandalism.
"Certainly, it's acceptable to oppose political matters, but resorting to violence, effigies, and death threats is not," he said, referring to incidents that have occurred across multiple countries.
Following Musk's comments about his commitment to Tesla, the company's shares rose as much as 3.6% in intraday trading before moderating their gains. The stock has fallen approximately 14-15% since the beginning of 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment