MENAFN - The Rio Times) A recent survey by the National Society of Industries (SNI) reveals that half of Peruvian business owners have no plans to invest in the next three months. The study, conducted in April and early May 2025, shows a notable decline in business optimism compared to late 2024 projections. While 57% of industrialists believe Peru's economic situation will remain stable, only 27% expect improvement in the coming quarter.

This marks a decline from 34% in the previous survey. This cautious outlook extends to hiring plans, with 57% of businesses not planning to add new personnel.

The industrial sector itself shows mixed signals. Manufacturing grew by 3.9% last year and expanded by 3.97% in the first quarter of 2025. Industrial production surged 11.8% year-over-year in December 2024, following a 7.1% increase in November. Business confidence has improved steadily, reaching 15.12 points in March 2025, up from 10.32 in February and 3.89 in December 2024. This marks the highest level since the pandemic began, yet it hasn't translated into investment commitments. Peru's broader economic outlook remains relatively positive. The IMF projects 2.9% GDP growth for 2025, while BBVA Research forecasts 3.1% growth. The government is actively promoting $70 billion worth of public-private partnership projects for 2025-2026, with plans to award 34 projects worth $8.8 billion this year alone. Key growth drivers include mining projects like Tía María and infrastructure developments such as Lima's second metro line. The Chancay megaport, backed by Chinese investment, aims to transform Peru into a vital gateway between South America and Asia. Analysts attribute the investment hesitancy to pre-electoral tensions ahead of 2026 elections, global trade uncertainty, and lingering security concerns. Despite these challenges, Peru maintains strong economic buffers including low public debt and abundant international reserves. The contrast between improving business confidence and reluctance to invest highlights the complex dynamics facing Peru's industrial sector as it navigates both domestic and international economic pressures.