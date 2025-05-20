Awards To Support Social Housing Residents To Access Training

MENAFN - Pressat) The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) has launched Unlocking Success , its tenant bursary scheme. Awards will support people living in homes rented from social housing providers to access training.

The NHC is offering £500 cash bursaries to support with the cost of learning. The bursaries can be used to cover costs including course fees, travel, equipment, childcare and even living expenses.

Unlocking Success launched in 2019 and has supported 136 people living in social housing with over £53,000 of funding to help them release their ambitions by accessing education or training.

Northern Housing Consortium Chief Executive Tracy Harrison said:“At a time when living costs are soaring and incomes are being squeezed, an award of £500 could make a huge difference. We know that costs for things like equipment, travel or even childcare can be a barrier which prevent people on low incomes accessing training. Our bursary scheme helps ease that burden and has already supported over 130 people.

“The awards can make a real difference to people's lives.”

Applications for Unlocking Success awards are now open and will close on Monday 30th June. The application process is quick and easy. Landlords, who are full or affiliate members of the NHC, nominate a person living in a home they own or manage (they do not have to be named on the tenancy but must be aged over 16) for the award, by filling in a short form, which should only take five minutes. The person they've nominated sends a short written pitch or video to explain why they need the funding to support with training or education. You apply via the Unlocking Success website.