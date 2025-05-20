IEG, AT ECOMONDO 2025, FOCUS ON INTERNATIONALITY: THE GLOBAL FUTURE OF THE ECOLOGICAL TRANSITION IS HERE

MENAFN - Pressat) Rimini (Italy), 20 May 2025 – From. Combining business growth with environmental and social protection through the adoption of ethical and inclusive development models is a requirement for whichcan act as a go-between by promoting dialogue between industries, institutions and the world of research. The, will strengthen its international vocation and consolidate its role as a

Target countries in 2025 will be Germany, Spain, Poland, Serbia, Turkey and the Netherlands, as well as the North African countries of Egypt, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and the Middle East.

Ecomondo will be joined in 2025 by SAL , the biennial Exhibition of Ecological Vehicles, in partnership with ANFIA.

And the States General of the Green Economy , organized by the Sustainable Development Foundation, promoted by the National Council for the Green Economy in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment and Energy Security and with the patronage of the European Commission, will also be back.

“Ecomondo 2025,” explains Alessandra Astolfi, IEG's Global Exhibition Director of the Green & Technology Division,“ will occupy 30 halls covering 166,000 square meters of exhibition space . Due to synergy with the Italian Trade Agency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), delegations from all over the world are expected to attend in collaboration with 80 international sector associations, confirming the event's role as Europe's leading appointment on the latest innovative models of circular economy .”

To make it easier for European and international visitors to attend the event, new direct flight connections to Rimini from Munich and Rome, organized by IEG and operated by LuxWing, will be in service from 4 to 7 November, favoring the participation of international operators in our territory.

The event confirms its global networking role thanks also to the recently concluded editions of Ecomondo Mexico and Ecomondo China – CDEPE, and the imminent appointment in Italy with the Green Med Expo & Symposium (Naples, 28-30 May 2025), all of which will be staged again in 2026.

Ecomondo will feature six themed macro areas – Waste as Resource, Water Cycle & Blue Economy, Sites & Soil Restoration, Bioenergy & Agricolture, Earth Observation and Environmental Monitoring and Circular and Regenerative Bio-Economy .

Other focuses will be the Blue Economy District for marine ecosystems, Circular Healthy City for circular and healthy cities, the Paper District for sustainable paper design, the Textile District for ethical fashion and the Trenchless District for No Dig technologies. The Innovation District will be the center of innovation with an enhanced Start-Up & Scale-Up area and a focus on Green Jobs & Skills . Moreover, the Lorenzo Cagnoni Award for Green Innovation will reward the most revolutionary technologies in the various exhibition sectors.

Advanced recycling of strategic raw materials, eco-design and new packaging solutions to reduce the impact along the entire supply chain without compromising functionality, artificial intelligence and digitalization to accelerate the ecological transition, new technologies for satellite monitoring to counter the impacts of climate change and industrial decarbonization with special focus on textiles, energy, WEEE and the construction industry, will also be among the themes at Ecomondo 2025.

Ecomondo will accompany the exhibition area with a packed calendar of conferences, seminars and round tables , organized by its Technical-Scientific Committee , with in-depth talks on regulatory aspects, policies and regulations, also in light of the Next Generation EU plan, as well as ecosystem restoration, the blue economy and the regenerative economy, AI, Digital Twin and new technologies, predictive resource management, bioenergy and satellite monitoring of environmental transformations and land management, finance, communication and the circular economy and ecological transition in Africa and the Mediterranean basin, focusing, among other things, on the Mattei Plan .

