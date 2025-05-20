President Ilham Aliyev, PM Viktor Orbán Hold Expanded Meeting

MENAFN - AzerNews) On May 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held an expanded meeting with Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán in Budapest,reports.

Viktor Orbán thanked President Ilham Aliyev for making a working visit to Hungary, holding bilateral meetings as part of the visit, and accepting the invitation to participate in the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States.

The Prime Minister emphasized that hosting this event as an observer state of the Organization of Turkic States demonstrates Hungary's strong commitment to cooperation within the organization.

Praising the successful development of bilateral relations across all areas, Viktor Orbán noted that Hungary highly values the support extended by friendly Azerbaijan during difficult periods for the Hungarian economy.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries, noting that reciprocal visits are conducted regularly.

The President described the holding of the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States as an important step. Recalling that the first Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in the city of Shusha on Azerbaijan's initiative and that it has already become a tradition, the head of state expressed satisfaction that the second such event is taking place in Hungary, an observer state of the organization.

During the conversation, the sides noted the close political dialogue between Azerbaijan and Hungary, including regular consultations and mutual support within international organizations. The leaders described both Azerbaijan and Hungary as countries that pursue independent policies on the international stage based on their national interests. Gratitude was expressed to Hungary for the school construction project and its contributions to the village of Soltanli in the Jabrayil district.

The two sides also noted successful cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, with Azerbaijani students studying in Hungary on educational scholarships.

They hailed the growing cooperation in the fields of energy, investments, pharmaceuticals, the food industry, and other sectors.

