EU Sanctions Russia Over Use Of Chemical Weapons In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On Tuesday, May 20, the Council of the European Union adopted a decision to impose additional restrictive measures on three Russian entities involved in the development and use of chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine.

The sanctions target the Russian Defense Ministry's Radiological, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops, 27th Scientific Center and 33rd Central Scientific Research and Testing Institute, which are linked to the development and operational use of chemical agents, Ukrinform reports, citing the Council statement .

"This decision was taken in light of the reports issued by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in November 2024 and February 2025, confirming the presence of riot control agents such as chemical CS (2-Chlorobenzalmalononitrile) and related compounds in the samples collected at the frontlines in Ukraine. Such agents have been used as a method of warfare by Russian forces in Ukraine, in breach of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a State Party," the Council stated.

The statement notes that Russia has not provided a credible explanation regarding its widely reported use of riot control agents.

Additionally, considering the seriousness of the situation and to enhance the global norm against the use of chemical weapons, the EU called for a timely attribution by the OPCW of the proven use of riot control agents as a method of warfare.

EU restrictive measures against the use and proliferation of chemical weapons now apply to a total of 25 individuals and 6 entities.

Photo: Shutterstock