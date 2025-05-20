Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia Launches Missile Strike On Shostka Community

2025-05-20 03:08:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has carried out a missile strike on the Shostka community, causing damage to local infrastructure.

Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Shostka community. Infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. The full extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

Read also: Enemy attack on bus near Bilopillia kills nine, wounds five

Earlier, local media reported hearing an explosion in Shostka shortly after 16:00.

On May 20, at around 11:00, Russian forces targeted a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, using a drone. Several people were injured.

Photo for illustration purposes

