Russia Launches Missile Strike On Shostka Community

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army has carried out a missile strike on the Shostka community, causing damage to local infrastructure.

Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Shostka community. Infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. The full extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.

Earlier, local media reported hearing an explosion in Shostka shortly after 16:00.

On May 20, at around 11:00, Russian forces targeted a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, using a drone. Several people were injured.

