Russia Launches Missile Strike On Shostka Community
Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha reported the attack on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"The enemy launched a missile strike on the Shostka community. Infrastructure has been damaged. Emergency rescue operations are ongoing. The full extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement said.Read also: Enemy attack on bus near Bilopillia kills nine, wounds five
Earlier, local media reported hearing an explosion in Shostka shortly after 16:00.
On May 20, at around 11:00, Russian forces targeted a humanitarian aid distribution point in the village of Velyka Pysarivka, Okhtyrka district, Sumy region, using a drone. Several people were injured.
Photo for illustration purposes
