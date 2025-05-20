All Russia Sanctions From Biden Era Remain In Place Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday, May 20, according to Ukrinform.
"Not one sanction has been lifted on the Russians. Every single sanction that was in place under the previous administration remains in place," Rubio said.
He added that claims suggesting the United States has lost its leverage over Russia are inaccurate.
"So this idea we've given up leverage - we have the same leverage today that we have under the previous administration," he said.Read also: EU approves 17th sanctions package against Russia
According to the top U.S. diplomat, the United States informed Russian officials six to eight weeks ago that the Trump administration cannot control the actions of Congress.
In early May, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham - a key ally of President Donald Trump in the Senate - said he has the commitment of 72 colleagues for a bill that would enact "bone-crushing" new sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin does not engage in serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
Photo: State Department
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment