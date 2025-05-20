All Russia Sanctions From Biden Era Remain In Place Rubio

MENAFN - UkrinForm) None of the sanctions imposed against Russia during President Joe Biden's administration have been lifted by the current U.S. administration.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said this during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday, May 20, according to Ukrinform.

"Not one sanction has been lifted on the Russians. Every single sanction that was in place under the previous administration remains in place," Rubio said.

He added that claims suggesting the United States has lost its leverage over Russia are inaccurate.

"So this idea we've given up leverage - we have the same leverage today that we have under the previous administration," he said.

According to the top U.S. diplomat, the United States informed Russian officials six to eight weeks ago that the Trump administration cannot control the actions of Congress.

In early May, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham - a key ally of President Donald Trump in the Senate - said he has the commitment of 72 colleagues for a bill that would enact "bone-crushing" new sanctions on Russia if Vladimir Putin does not engage in serious negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

Photo: State Department