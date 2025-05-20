Zelensky: It Is Important That US Remains Involved In Peace Process

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 20, President Volodymyr Zelensky held a series of talks with European leaders, during which he discussed his recent conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. In this context, Zelensky emphasized that "it is important that America remains involved in the peace process."

The head of state said this in his nightly video address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, we continue working actively with our partners. I've already spoken with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere. More conversations are still scheduled for today - the day is not over yet. We need common positions and more coordinated action. Diplomacy is stronger when we are united. We are discussing the details and ideas from yesterday's conversation with U.S. President Trump with our partners. It is important that America remains involved in the peace process. Russia fears America. American influence has the power to save many lives if it is used to pressure Putin to end the war," Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine is ready for direct negotiations with the Russians in any format that could bring results.

"We are discussing future meetings with the Russians with our partners - direct talks that Ukraine is absolutely ready for, in any format that could deliver outcomes. I am grateful to everyone supporting us," Zelensky said.

At the same time, he underscored the need to deepen sanctions against Russia.

"Today there are important decisions on sanctions. A new European sanctions package has been adopted - the 17th one. This is a step in the right direction. And there should be as many such sanctions steps as needed to make Russia interested in peace and to make it feel the full cost of its aggression and attempts to prolong the war. It is Moscow that is dragging out this war, so Russian oil, its shadow fleet, the entire energy infrastructure that finances the war, all its banks, financial schemes, and military industry - all of it must be targeted by sanctions," Zelensky said, adding that the EU is already preparing an 18th sanctions package against Russia.

"We are continuing our work with the United States on sanctions at different levels. We are making the case that this is necessary so that Putin cannot lie about ending the war. Time will prove us right," he concluded.

The EU foreign ministers today adopted the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting nearly 200 shadow fleet vessels, as well as addressing hybrid threats and human rights abuses.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine