Russians Attempting To Approach Kostiantynivka From Two Sides Military

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Right now, the Russians are primarily focused on creating a threat to Kostiantynivka.

This was stated on a television broadcast by Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) Viktor Trehubov, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.

“First and foremost, the enemy is interested in creating a threat to the town of Kostiantynivka. To this end, they are trying to break through to the north of the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway while simultaneously attempting to outflank from the side of Chasiv Yar. Our main efforts are focused on preventing them from doing so,” said Trehubov.

According to him, there is also some increased activity in the Kharkiv direction.

“But I don't currently see any prospects for its development,” the Khortytsia Spokesperson noted.

He added that situation is relatively quieter than before in the Toretsk and Kupiansk sectors of the front.

According to earlier reports, the General Staff reported 91 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on the frontline today. Enemy activity remains high in the Pokrovsk sector, where 31 clashes have occurred.