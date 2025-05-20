Russians Attempting To Approach Kostiantynivka From Two Sides Military
This was stated on a television broadcast by Spokesperson of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT) Viktor Trehubov, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
“First and foremost, the enemy is interested in creating a threat to the town of Kostiantynivka. To this end, they are trying to break through to the north of the Pokrovsk–Kostiantynivka highway while simultaneously attempting to outflank from the side of Chasiv Yar. Our main efforts are focused on preventing them from doing so,” said Trehubov.
According to him, there is also some increased activity in the Kharkiv direction.
“But I don't currently see any prospects for its development,” the Khortytsia Spokesperson noted.
He added that situation is relatively quieter than before in the Toretsk and Kupiansk sectors of the front.Read also: Ukrainian soldiers repel Russian assault, destroy ing tank
According to earlier reports, the General Staff reported 91 combat engagements between Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops on the frontline today. Enemy activity remains high in the Pokrovsk sector, where 31 clashes have occurred.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment