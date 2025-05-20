403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Global Stage For Manufacturing Innovation Opens In Tokyo, July 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan – Asia's leading manufacturing industry event, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is proud to announce that its Exhibitor Directory is now live, where industry professionals, buyers, engineers, and decision-makers from around the globe can now explore thousands of exhibitors preparing to showcase the future of manufacturing innovation, happening from July 09 to 11, 2025.
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., this year's event is taking place at the renowned, a state-of-the-art convention complex situated in the suburbs of Tokyo, Makuhari Messe. Known for its expansive facilities and dynamic atmosphere, it provides a world-class backdrop for trades shows and beyond.
Manufacturing World Tokyo is recognised as one of the world's largest manufacturing trade shows, bringing together professionals from across the global supply chain. This year's edition sets out to be the most dynamic yet, featuring 1,800 exhibitors (as of May 12, 2025) across 10 specialised shows under one roof. Visitors can expect a comprehensive showcase of the latest technologies, solutions, and services transforming manufacturing industries today.
The launch of the Exhibitor Directory marks a crucial milestone in the lead-up to the show, enabling visitors to preview products and services on display, identify and connect with potential business partners, schedule meetings in advance to maximize the value of their visit, and customize their experience by planning a targeted agenda.
At the heart of the exhibition lies the Mechanical Components & Technology Expo-a dedicated show-in-show segment where top-tier exhibitors are eager to engage with international visitors. This exclusive area is renowned for its array of machine parts and advanced technologies, setting the global benchmark for excellence.
Suppliers specialising in elemental and processing technologies, including pivotal Tier 2 and Tier 3 manufacturers that have long supported Japan's leading automobile and machinery sectors, are showcasing their state-of-the-art solutions. Their participation underscores the unique value and quality that visitors can experience.
In addition, the expo showcases groundbreaking components integrated with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), demonstrating how high-caliber parts are driving comprehensive advancements in the manufacturing industry. The event features ten specialized shows, including the Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo, Mechanical Components & Technology Expo, Medical Device Development Expo, Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo, Additive Manufacturing Expo, Measure/Test/Sensor Expo, Manufacturing DX Expo, Industrial ODM/EMS Expo, Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, and Smart Maintenance Expo.
Whether the focus is on improving operational efficiency, implementing smart factory solutions, sourcing high-performance materials, or exploring sustainable manufacturing innovations, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is the must-attend event for professionals determined to stay ahead.
Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is expected to welcome more than 65,000 visitors over three days, offering attendees high-level networking opportunities, in-depth discussions, and business partnerships with top manufacturers and solution providers from Japan and abroad. "The Exhibitor Directory is an essential planning tool for visitors. With thousands of companies participating, it's more important than ever to plan ahead, identify key suppliers, and arrange meetings before arriving on-site," said Mr. Bunta Koyasu, Manufacturing World Show Director. "We are excited to help connect the global manufacturing community once again in Tokyo."
Visitors are encouraged to register early and utilise the Exhibitor Directory to plan their time at the show efficiently. With the breadth and depth of technologies on display, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is a great opportunity to discover new suppliers, explore up-and- coming tech, and drive business growth. Browse the full Exhibitor Directory here,
Organised by RX Japan Ltd., this year's event is taking place at the renowned, a state-of-the-art convention complex situated in the suburbs of Tokyo, Makuhari Messe. Known for its expansive facilities and dynamic atmosphere, it provides a world-class backdrop for trades shows and beyond.
Manufacturing World Tokyo is recognised as one of the world's largest manufacturing trade shows, bringing together professionals from across the global supply chain. This year's edition sets out to be the most dynamic yet, featuring 1,800 exhibitors (as of May 12, 2025) across 10 specialised shows under one roof. Visitors can expect a comprehensive showcase of the latest technologies, solutions, and services transforming manufacturing industries today.
The launch of the Exhibitor Directory marks a crucial milestone in the lead-up to the show, enabling visitors to preview products and services on display, identify and connect with potential business partners, schedule meetings in advance to maximize the value of their visit, and customize their experience by planning a targeted agenda.
At the heart of the exhibition lies the Mechanical Components & Technology Expo-a dedicated show-in-show segment where top-tier exhibitors are eager to engage with international visitors. This exclusive area is renowned for its array of machine parts and advanced technologies, setting the global benchmark for excellence.
Suppliers specialising in elemental and processing technologies, including pivotal Tier 2 and Tier 3 manufacturers that have long supported Japan's leading automobile and machinery sectors, are showcasing their state-of-the-art solutions. Their participation underscores the unique value and quality that visitors can experience.
In addition, the expo showcases groundbreaking components integrated with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), demonstrating how high-caliber parts are driving comprehensive advancements in the manufacturing industry. The event features ten specialized shows, including the Design Manufacturing Solutions Expo, Mechanical Components & Technology Expo, Medical Device Development Expo, Factory Facilities & Equipment Expo, Additive Manufacturing Expo, Measure/Test/Sensor Expo, Manufacturing DX Expo, Industrial ODM/EMS Expo, Manufacturing Cyber Security Expo, and Smart Maintenance Expo.
Whether the focus is on improving operational efficiency, implementing smart factory solutions, sourcing high-performance materials, or exploring sustainable manufacturing innovations, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is the must-attend event for professionals determined to stay ahead.
Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is expected to welcome more than 65,000 visitors over three days, offering attendees high-level networking opportunities, in-depth discussions, and business partnerships with top manufacturers and solution providers from Japan and abroad. "The Exhibitor Directory is an essential planning tool for visitors. With thousands of companies participating, it's more important than ever to plan ahead, identify key suppliers, and arrange meetings before arriving on-site," said Mr. Bunta Koyasu, Manufacturing World Show Director. "We are excited to help connect the global manufacturing community once again in Tokyo."
Visitors are encouraged to register early and utilise the Exhibitor Directory to plan their time at the show efficiently. With the breadth and depth of technologies on display, Manufacturing World Tokyo 2025 is a great opportunity to discover new suppliers, explore up-and- coming tech, and drive business growth. Browse the full Exhibitor Directory here,
Company :-RX Global
User :- Manufacturing World
Email :- ...
Mobile:- +81-3-6739-4106Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment