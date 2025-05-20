403
Kuwait Keen On International Cooperation For Human Rights -- Amb. Jawaher Al-Sabah
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Assistant Foreign Minister for Human Rights Affairs Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah on Tuesday affirmed that the State of Kuwait dedicates significant concern for broadening the cooperation with nations of the globe in the field of human rights.
The fact that the State of Kuwait is a member of the UN Human Rights Council affirms its commitment to these rights, she said in a statement to KUNA during her first official visit to Austria where she met the director of human rights at the Austrian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at the department's headquarters during her participation in the meetings of the 34th session of the UN Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice (CCPCJ).
Sheikha Jawaher said her talks with the Austrian official dealt with means of boosting bilateral relations, swapping expertise in the human rights sphere and coordination between the two sides at international quarters and organizations.
Kuwait pursues its efforts in support of international norms at this level through regional initiatives and continuous cooperation with international partners and relevant institutions, she added. (end)
