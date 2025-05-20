403
Kuwait Watchdog Pushes Anti-Corruption Commitment Amid UN Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday underlined its commitment towards clamping down on the scourge, saying that such a measure is embedded in national political ideologies.
Kuwait is eager to shine light on the progress of measures introduced at home to exterminate all acts of corruption, Kuwait anti-corruption authority deputy chief Nawaf Al-Mehmel said on the sidelines of a gathering of the UN Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.
The Kuwaiti anti-corruption watchdog (Nazaha) firmly believes in the notion that all acts of corruption should not be condoned under any circumstances, the official underlined, saying that his country has formed a solid rapport with international bodies as part of efforts to fight corruption.
He went on to say that Kuwait was among the first countries to join the UN anti-corruption body, praising the network as having provided a safe and reputable platform for knowledge exchange over anti-corruption efforts, the official underlined.
The Kuwaiti official highlighted the critical juncture in which the gathering is taking place, at a time where acts of corruption have often been buoyed by rampant use of technology, which includes the emerging Artificial Intelligence industry, he said.
Since its inception in 2021, the UN globe network has grown into a "rapidly expanding global community of practitioners dedicated to countering corruption," according to its official website. (end)
