Kuwait's Deputy Defense Min. Discusses Joint Interests With Spanish Official
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 20 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Deputy Minister of Defense Sheikh Dr. Abdullah Meshal Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with Spanish State Secretary for Trade Amparo Lopez Senovilla to discuss key issues of mutual interest, particularly in the defense and security sectors.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Defense following the meeting, the discussions took place during Senovilla's official visit to Kuwait.
The deputy defense minister emphasized Kuwait's commitment to strengthening cooperation with Spain and praised the strong bilateral ties between the two countries.
He also stressed the importance of enhancing strategic partnerships, especially in defense and security, to support mutual interests and promote regional and international stability.
Spanish Ambassador to Kuwait Manuel Gamayo, senior officials and other members of the visiting delegation, attended the meeting. (end)
