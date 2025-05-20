Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Pledges Euro 2.3 Billion To Address Humanitarian Crises


2025-05-20 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 20 (KUNA) -- The European Commission announced an initial humanitarian pledge of over euro 2.3 billion for 2025 during the conclusion of the European Humanitarian Forum held today in Brussels aiming to respond to urgent global humanitarian crises.
In a statement, the EU said that the pledge includes support for those affected by the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war, the worsening humanitarian situation in the Middle East particularly in Gaza as well as the escalating crisis in Sudan.
The forum took place amid an unprecedented rise in global humanitarian needs caused by ongoing armed conflicts, climate-related disasters, and food insecurity. Estimates indicate that over 305 million people worldwide are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance.
In this context, the EU and its member states reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening humanitarian diplomacy, upholding international humanitarian law, and working toward an integrated response to fragility around the world.
Forum participants emphasized the critical need to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. While there were indications of a limited resumption of aid delivery by the Israeli occupation authorities, participants stressed the urgent need for widespread and sustained distribution of life-saving assistance, including the immediate restoration of essential services such as electricity for water desalination.
The forum also shed light on the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, currently the worldآ's largest displacement emergency. Participants called for a more effective and coordinated response to address growing needs and the regional implications of the ongoing conflict.
The forum reaffirmed the EUآ's unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary, stressing the importance of continued international humanitarian engagement in addressing the impact of the war.
The event saw broad participation from key humanitarian actors, including EU member states, international partners, civil society organizations, and local entities. Strategic discussions focused on upholding humanitarian principles, ensuring access to affected populations, and enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of humanitarian responses.
There was also a strong emphasis on the importance of local leadership in fragile contexts, the strengthening of protection efforts, and bridging immediate relief with long-term recovery. In light of accelerating geopolitical developments, the forum endorsed United Nations-led reform initiatives such as the "Humanitarian Reset" and "UN80" to ensure the global humanitarian system remains effective and inclusive.
At the conclusion of the forum, the European Union announced a renewed commitment to addressing the root causes and impacts of fragility. The EU outlined plans to develop an integrated approach by 2026 that combines humanitarian aid, development, and peacebuilding to better support vulnerable communities and strengthen their long-term resilience. (End)
