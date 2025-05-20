403
Uk Slaps Curbs On Israelis For Violence Against Palestinians
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 20 (KUNA) -- The United Kingdom has enforced sanctions on Israeli individuals, illegal settler outposts and organisations supporting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank, as Foreign Secretary paused Free Trade Agreement negotiations with Israel and summoned Israeli ambassador over the expansion of military operations in Gaza.
Todayآ's measures target three individuals, including prominent settler leader Daniella Weiss, as well as two illegal outposts and two organisations that have supported, incited and promoted violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.
These individuals and entities are now subject to measures including financial restrictions, travel bans, and director disqualifications, and will follow 18 other individuals, entities, and companies already sanctioned relating to serious violence against communities in the West Bank.
The measures follow a dramatic surge in settler violence in the West Bank, with the UN recording over 1,800 attacks by settlers against Palestinian communities since 1 January 2024.
In a statement to Parliament, the Foreign Secretary David Lammy is also set to announce the formal pause of Free Trade Agreement negotiations with Israel, effective immediately.
While the UK government remains committed to the existing trade agreement in force, it is not possible to advance discussions on a new, upgraded FTA with a "Netanyahu government that is pursuing egregious policies in the West Bank and Gaza."
His statement will address latest developments on the ground in Gaza, making clear the UKآ's complete opposition to the "IDFآ's new, extensive ground operation through Gaza, the threat of starvation for the Gazan population, and the UKآ's condemnation of the Israeli governmentآ's plans to drive Gazans from their homes into a corner of the Strip."
The Foreign Secretary will also repeat UK demands that Hamas release all the hostages immediately and unconditionally and reiterate that Hamas cannot continue to run Gaza.
The new steps follow a joint statement issued by the Prime Minister Keir Starmer along with the leaders of France and Canada, setting out their strong opposition to the expansion of Israelآ's military operations in Gaza and to illegal settlements in the West Bank. They also made clear that if Israel does not cease this action, further action will be taken in response.
Lammy said: "I have seen for myself the consequences of settler violence. The fear of its victims. The impunity of its perpetrators.
Te sanctioning of Daniella Weiss and others today demonstrates our determination to hold extremist settlers to account as Palestinian communities suffer violence and intimidation at the hands of extremist settlers.
The Israeli government has a responsibility to intervene and halt these aggressive actions. Their consistent failure to act is putting Palestinian communities and the two-state solution in peril.
The announcement comes as Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer summons Israelآ's Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office over the expansion of military operations in Gaza.
Minister for the Middle East Hamish Falconer said: "Today I will set out to Ambassador Hotovely the governmentآ's opposition to the wholly disproportionate escalation of military activity in Gaza and emphasise that the 11-week block on aid to Gaza has been cruel and indefensible. I will urge Israel to halt settlement expansion and settler violence in the West Bank."
Israel must abide by its obligations under International Humanitarian Law and ensure full, rapid, safe and unhindered provision of humanitarian assistance to the population in Gaza. The limited amount of aid entering is simply not enough.
"We must get an immediate ceasefire and the release of all hostages and a path to a two-state solution is the only way to ensure the long-term peace and security of both Palestinians and Israelis," Falconer said. (end)
