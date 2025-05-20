403
EU Expresses Grave Concern Over Deteriorating Situation In Yemen
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Council of the European Union expressed on Tuesday grave concern over what it described as the "deterioration" in the security, economic, and humanitarian situation in Yemen.
In a statement, the EU condemned the indiscriminate attacks launched by the Houthis against international maritime navigation in the Red Sea, stating that such attacks threaten regional peace and stability, disrupt global trade and freedom of navigation, and further exacerbate Yemenآ's severe humanitarian crisis.
In this context, the EU reiterated its support for its ongoing defensive maritime operation "ASPIDES" in the Red Sea, which aims to protect vessels and enhance maritime security in the region.
Amid these alarming developments, the EU called for renewed momentum in the peace process in Yemen, reaffirming its commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of THE COUNTRY, as well as its full support for UN-led mediation and regional initiatives aimed at achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire.
The EU also affirmed its continued support for the internationally recognized Government of Yemen and the Presidential Leadership Council in their efforts to implement reforms, promote good governance, combat corruption, and address the countryآ's critical economic decline.
Furthermore, the EU and its member states reaffirmed their commitment to continue providing humanitarian aid to Yemen through the "Team Europe" approach, while also advocating for the protection of human rights and the respect for international humanitarian law.
Finally, the EU reiterated its condemnation of the proliferation of arms benefiting the Houthis and other non-state actors in the region, calling on external parties to halt their support and weapons deliveries to the Houthis and to contribute to de-escalation efforts. (End)
