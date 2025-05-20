403
Two States Coalition For Mideast Meets In Morocco
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The fifth meeting of the "international coalition for the implementation of the two states solution" for tackling the Middle East crisis kicked started in Rabat on Tuesday.
The event groups delegations from the United States, Russia, Spain, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the UN, the EU and other stakeholders.
Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita said in the inaugural speech that Morocco, on the basis of its historic responsibilities and chairmanship of the Jerusalem Committee," advocates the two states settlement as the sole solution to the crisis.
This solution is not a slogan; it is rather a moral commitments and a realistic political option that cannot be delayed, he said.
Today's meeting is a message of hope to people of the region, a practical step toward activating "the option of the two states and rendering it a tangible fact," he added.
The coalition had been formed according to an initiative by Saudi Arabia in 2014, as part of the Arabs' pressure to establish an independent Palestinian state. (end)
