Omani-European Cooperation Forum Kicks Off In Muscat
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, May 20 (KUNA) -- The Omani-European Cooperation Forum on Renewable Energy and Water kicked off Tuesday, in the Omani capital, Muscat.
The forum aims to exchange best practices and experiences in environmental policies, as well as attract European investments in green infrastructure projects in the Sultanate of Oman.
The forum, which will run for two days, will feature the participation of a select group of experts, investors, and decision-makers from both sides.
In his opening remarks, Nama Group CEO Ahmed Al-Mahrizi said that the forum seeks to build real bridges of communication between countries, sectors, and ideas to explore practical and sustainable solutions for managing two of the most important resources of the time: energy and water, as they are the pillars of economic development and the foundation of societal well-being.
Al-Mahrizi added that the partnership with the European Union represents a valuable opportunity to leverage global expertise, apply the latest technologies, and reach long-term solutions for the specific challenges Nama Group faces.
He stated that constructive cooperation and joint action provide the group with the opportunity to develop innovative cooperation models ranging from public-private partnerships and green financing mechanisms to adopting technology and coordinating regulatory frameworks, contributing to achieving the shared sustainable development goals of the Sultanate of Oman and the European Union.
For his part, Hassan Al Ajmi, Director of Business Resilience at Nama Group, said in a similar speech that the forum focuses on innovation and future trends in the energy sector, reducing water loss through advanced management technologies, green investment opportunities in the energy and water sectors in the Sultanate of Oman, and investment in demand management for smart meters and smart infrastructure.
He hoped the forum would lead to strengthening partnerships between the European Union and the Sultanate of Oman in the sustainable development process, exploring business and investment prospects in the electricity and water sectors, and drawing a roadmap for cooperation and implementation of green economy transition methodologies.
The two-day forum is organized in partnership with the European Union Delegation to Oman, Nama Group, and the EU-GCC Cooperation Project for Green Transition.
The forum's agenda features several discussion sessions covering multiple themes, such as smart grids, energy storage, digital technologies in utilities, water efficiency improvement, and green financing mechanisms. Successful European experiences and innovative models in energy and water will also be highlighted. (end)
