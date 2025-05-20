Arbonne Earns Gold-Level Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation

Recognizing the Importance of Mental Health in May with Increased Resources and Focus

IRVINE, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne International pbc , a Certified B Corp® and global leader in personal care, nutrition, beauty and wellness, is proud to announce its recognition as a Gold-Level Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation for 2024 . This prestigious award honors organizations dedicated to employee well-being.

This honor highlights our commitment to supporting employees' physical and mental health while creating a workplace where everyone feels valued and empowered.

"For more than four decades, Arbonne has been driving positive change in health and wellness, not just within the industry, but in the lives of our customers, consultants and employees," said Jen Orlando, CEO of Arbonne. "This Gold-Level designation from Cigna Healthcare is more than an accolade; it reflects our shared dedication to cultivating a thriving, health-focused work environment."

This recognition coincides with Mental Health Awareness Month, a movement focused on reducing stigma, increasing access to resources and promoting open discussions about mental well-being. At Arbonne, we believe prioritizing mental health isn't just important, it's essential.

We are committed to building an inclusive, supportive and stigma-free workplace, ensuring employees feel safe, valued and empowered to seek help. By normalizing conversations around mental health, we strengthen our culture and reaffirm our dedication to overall wellness.

Together, we continue making wellness, sustainability and mental health top priorities, ensuring that everyone can thrive in mind, body and spirit.

ABOUT ARBONNE

Arbonne has been a global force in sustainable healthy living since 1980. A healthy living community that connects personal consultation with an immersive digital experience to help people find wellness products that find their needs today and tomorrow. Arbonne's philosophy embraces the relationship between clean, effective plant-based products, conscious sustainability practices, and connecting people together for their healthy living journey. Arbonne won't rest when it comes to clean and safe formulations, starting with its Not Allowed List TM of over 2000+ banned ingredients. Arbonne makes every effort to be gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, with no artificial colors, fragrance, flavors, or sweeteners. As a purpose driven company, Arbonne's consistent business practices help empower people to flourish and create a sustainable planet for the future. At Arbonne, both people and the planet are considered in every decision made. Arbonne is a proud Certified B Corporation. CLEAN. CONSCIOUS. CONNECTED

