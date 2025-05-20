Zephyr Releases PSN Top Guns List For Q1 2025, Highlighting Best-In-Class Separate Accounts, Managed Accounts And Managed ETF Strategies

U.S. Equity Supremacy Ends

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in asset and wealth management software has released its highly anticipated PSN Top Guns List for Q1 2025 . The list is an important reference for plan sponsors, investors and asset managers, showcasing the best performing separate accounts, managed accounts and managed ETF strategies each quarter.

"Q1 2025 presented a fascinating market narrative marked by significant rotation and global shifts. Success demanded adaptability, deep market understanding, and strategic positioning," says PSN Product Manager Nick Williams. "PSN Top Guns managers demonstrated exceptional skill in navigating these complex dynamics, where value sectors outperformed growth, international markets showed strength, and policy shifts created both challenges and opportunities. Their expertise in reading and responding to these evolving market conditions continues to showcase the enduring value of active management in separately managed accounts."

Asset and wealth managers use Zephyr's PSN to connect with institutional and retail investors. The PSN SMA database includes over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products, detailing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel and more. PSN's unique feature is its extensive historical database, offering more than 40 years of data, including net and gross-of-fee returns.

Zephyr's Market Strategist Ryan Nauman evaluated this quarter's PSN Top Guns list and noted, "After two consecutive years of +20% gains, U.S. equities reversed course during the first quarter of 2025."

Nauman reviewed three universes for this quarter. Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Large Value Universe.



Logan Capital Management, Inc.: Logan Concentrated Value (+12.0% for the quarter)

First Trust Advisors, L.P: Low Volatility Portfolio (+11.5% for the quarter) Pullen Investment Management, LLC: Large Cap Value (+9.1% for the quarter)

The following strategies made the PSN Top Guns list for the Europe Universe.



Wellington Management Company LLP: European Contrarian Value (+15.4% for the quarter)

ARGA Investment Management, LP: ARGA European Equity Strategy (+12.0% for the quarter) Los Angeles Capital Management: Europe Equity (+11.4% for the quarter)

Below are some of the strategies that make up the PSN Top Guns Core Plus Universe.



Western Asset Management Company: US Long Duration Plus (+3.8% for the quarter)

J.P. Morgan Asset Management: JPM Long Duration (+3.7% for the quarter) Victory Capital Management Inc.: Pioneer Multi Sector Fixed Income (+3.6% for the quarter)

In addition to showcasing PSN Top Guns strategies, Zephyr has launched a robust promotional and market intelligence package program, the PSN Manager Advantage . The promotional package offers digital coverage and brand publicity, featuring ongoing marketing and a dedicated landing page to educate visitors about individual SMAs. The market intelligence Package provides actionable market insights from the PSN Database, enhancing your exposure and branding. Visit to learn more.

Nauman's complete Q1 2025 Top Guns Commentary can be viewed on the company's website . The complete PSN Top Guns list and an overview of the methodology, can be found here . If you would like to learn more about becoming a part of the PSN database or would like to subscribe to PSN data, visit PSN .

Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2025 highlights thought leadership in asset management with articles from leading SMAs firms including Affinity Investment Advisors, Ativo Capital, Aapryl, a subsidiary of Xponance, Boston Common Asset Management, Capital Wealth Planning LLC, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC, Data Centrix, finmason, Horizon Investment Services, Martin Investment Management LLC, One Oak Capital Management, Oppenheimer Investment Management, Rothschild Wealth Partners, Shaker Investments, Tannin Capital. Zephyr's PSN Outlook for 2025 can be accessed here.

About PSN

For over four decades, PSN has been a top resource for asset and wealth managers. Asset managers rely on Zephyr's PSN to effectively reach institutional and retail investors. Over 2,800 firms, 285 universes, and more than 21,000 products comprise the PSN SMA database showing asset breakdowns, compliance, key personnel, ownership diversity, ESG, business objectives and strategy, style, fees, GIC sectors, fixed income ranges and full holdings. Unique to PSN is its robust historical database of more than 40 Years of Data Including Net and Gross-of-Fee Returns. For more details visit PSN online to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr 's award-winning asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation , advanced analytics, asset allocation , manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more, transforming multifaceted data into digestible intel. The award-winning technology empowers financial professionals to navigate a bullish or bearish market. Zephyr was honored with the 2024 FinTech Breakthrough Award for Best Overall Analytics Platform. Zephyr's asset and wealth management software allows asset managers to communicate their strategies more cost-efficiently by using customized, on demand template technology. To learn more about Zephyr, visit ZephyrFinancialSolutions.

SOURCE Zephyr, an Informa Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED