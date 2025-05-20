Pixalate Releases Q1 2025 LATAM SSP Market Share Rankings For Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Seedtag No. 1 In Mexico On Web (16%), Digital Turbine No. 1 For Apple App Store In Brazil (42%), Google Adexchange Leads In Mexico On Amaz
|Rank
|Mexico
|Brazil
|1
|Seedtag (16%)
|MGID (19%)
|2
|Google Ad Exchange (15%)
|Pubmatic (16%)
|3
|Magnite (12%)
|Magnite (14%)
Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in LATAM
Apple App Store
|Rank
|Mexico
|Brazil
|1
|Verve (19%)
|Digital Turbine (42%)
|2
|LiftOff (18%)
|LoopMe (33%)
|3
|InMobi (16%)
|Google AdExchange (16%)
Google Play Store
|Rank
|Mexico
|Brazil
|1
|Verve (33%)
|Mintegral (29%)
|2
|Bidmachine (11%)
|Digital Turbine (16%)
|3
|Admixer (8%)
|Verve (15%)
CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in LATAM
Roku
|Rank
|Mexico
|1
|PubMatic (18%)
|2
|Google AdExchange (18%)
|3
|Verve (18%)
Amazon Fire TV
|Rank
|Mexico
|1
|Google AdExchange (56%)
|2
|Magnite (17%)
|3
|TripleLift Inc. (5%)
To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 2.4 billion CTV impressions across 5,000+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 17.7 billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and over 4.6 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in March 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.
About Pixalate
Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com
Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Q1 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate's proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.
