3 Seasonal Prep Tips To Help Homeowners Weather Summer Storms

AVON, Ohio, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer approaching, extreme weather may not be far behind. From unexpected downpours to damaging winds, homeowners should be prepared for emergency repairs when storms appear. A recent nationwide survey of 1,000 homeowners by T-Rex® Tape, a leading maker of premium repair tapes, revealed that 100% have experienced damage requiring immediate attention following extreme weather events, with summer leading as the season with the most extreme weather events (37%).

Although nearly two-thirds of them (64%) report they're not fully prepared to make emergency fixes, all still attempted a DIY repair when it was needed. With the right tools and knowledge, quick action can help minimize damage and buy valuable time before professional repairs are possible.

To help homeowners manage emergency storm cleanup and repairs, Kerry Haugh, Director of Product Marketing for T-Rex® Brand, shares some proactive strategies:

Take Preventative Precautions

"According to the survey," says Haugh, "High winds (49%) topped the list of weather-related culprits, followed by falling limbs and roof damage (42%), clogged gutters (32%), and structural issues from debris (28%). Water leaks also frequently occur inside the home, and affect a sizable number of homeowners (30%)."

Haugh suggests that preventative maintenance is one of the most effective ways to reduce emergency damage. "Homeowners should regularly check roofs and siding for any signs of wear and ensure sump pumps and other plumbing fixtures are working and free of clogs," she explains. "It's also important to clean out gutters to ensure water flow and prevent backup that can cause problems."

Fill Your Toolbox

In urgent situations, some homeowners reported resorting to improvised, unreliable solutions like towels (39%), clothing (18%) or even newspapers (15%) to plug leaks. It's crucial to keep essential emergency repair supplies on hand in one easily accessible location. Your toolkit should include useful items, such as hammers, nails, tarps, sealant, and strong waterproof repair tape specifically designed to hold up under tough conditions.

"Extreme weather is inevitable, and having the right tools on hand can help safeguard your home," Haugh says. "While many households have traditional duct tape, waterproof and repair tape, such as T-Rex® Waterproof and Repair Tape , is ideal for durable, post-storm repairs since it's specifically designed to adhere to wet or uneven surfaces until permanent repairs can be made."

Formulated with Flex-to-Fit TechnologyTM, which uses a highly conformable UV acrylic adhesive that is repositionable, T-Rex® Waterproof and Repair Tape instantly seals out water, air and moisture - even under water. Plus, it stands up in temperatures ranging from -40° F to 240° F, providing all weather durability.

Make Quick, Post-Storm Repairs

Once it's safe to go outside, assessing any risks and utilizing items in your toolkit can help prevent damage in and outside the home. Look for any interior or exterior issues or leaks that could cause damage if not addressed. Haugh suggests using those key toolbox items as an effective temporary solution.

"Most individuals expect a temporary repair to last a few hours to a few days, but more than half of homeowners (65%) were surprised by the strength and durability of products like waterproof tape when addressing storm-related leaks," she states. "We've learned waterproof and repair tape should be included among other DIY repair staples, like a hammer and nails."

*Survey conducted by T-Rex® Brand in April 2025 polled 1,005 homeowners to learn about preparedness after storm damage and product preferences for fixes.

