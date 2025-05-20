Seattle Paine Field Voted One Of America's Best Small Airports For Second Consecutive Year

Newsweek Readers Choice

PAE airport terminal selected as one of the top 3 small airports in the nation in 2025 Newsweek's Reader's Choice Award Contest

SEATTLE, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propeller Airports is pleased to announce that the Seattle Paine Field Air Terminal is a recipient of Newsweek's Reader's Choice Award for Best Small Airport in the U.S. Seattle Paine Field took third place among a long list of exceptional airports around the country for the second year in a row. This award is added to Seattle Paine Field's growing list of accolades acknowledging the terminal's state-of-the-art facility, tranquil environment, and unparalleled customer service.

"Paine Field continues to earn accolades from the travel industry and media alike, who recognize and value our innovative and refined approach to the passenger terminal experience," said Brett Smith, CEO of Propeller . "We're proud of this recognition and remain committed to upholding the high standards we've set-for ourselves, for our passengers, and for the industry."

Nominees of this sought-after recognition are selected by a panel of travel experts including writers whose work has appeared in USA Today, Travel + Leisure, and Condé Nast Traveler. Seattle Paine Field ranks alongside long-established airports like Huntsville International Airport, Santa Barbara Airport, and Kentucky's Blue Grass Airport in receiving this reader-based recognition.

Since its inception in 2019, Seattle Paine Field has serviced more than 3 million passengers and has developed a reputation for enhancing the passenger experience with concierge services, valet parking, and locally sourced food and beverage options. The state-of-the-art terminal features floor-to-ceiling glass windows, lounge-style seating, fireplaces, and glass jet-bridges.

In addition to providing Puget Sound residents with close, convenient options for air travel, Propeller's public-private partnership with Snohomish County has resulted in tremendous economic success for the region, creating new jobs, supporting local businesses, and saving taxpayer dollars.

Seattle Paine Field is currently served by Alaska Airlines, with direct service to eight destinations on the west coast and Hawaii. Frontier Airlines will launch service from Seattle Paine Field on June 2nd, offering passengers low-cost flights to Denver, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. The addition of Frontier Airlines provides added options for convenient, time-saving travel and enhances nationwide connectivity from Seattle Paine Field.

About Propeller Airports

Based in Everett, Washington, Propeller identifies untapped potential for commercial air travel by working with local communities and government to maximize airport assets. Propeller Airports is focused on opportunities to invest, develop, and manage both general aviation and commercial service airports throughout the U.S. Propeller, along with Global Infrastructure Partners, a part of BlackRock, is focused on bringing best in class practices to Seattle Paine Field for the benefit of travelers throughout the Puget Sound Region. For more information, please visit , , and .

