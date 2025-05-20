Industry Veteran Robert Hanson Joins Advisory Group At Game Changer Bourbon, Owner Of Stephen Curry's Gentleman's Cut

NEW YORK, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty Ink /Game Changer Bourbon LLC , the team behind one of the country's fastest growing bourbon brands, and the producer of Stephen Curry's Gentleman's Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is proud to welcome veteran industry executive Robert Hanson to its advisory group.

Robert's addition comes at a pivotal time for Gentleman's Cut and Game Changer Bourbon, which is rapidly scaling its U.S. presence through distribution with Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits and expanding globally in top travel retail markets across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The brand has doubled growth year-over-year and continues to establish itself as a serious player in the bourbon category. This next chapter reflects Gentleman Cut's commitment to premium positioning, strategic leadership, and continued category innovation.

Hanson brings deep expertise in global brand building and premium beverage growth strategy, with more than 30 years of experience scaling iconic consumer brands. He is currently CEO of The Duckhorn Portfolio, an Operating Partner at Butterfly Equity, and a Senior Advisor to Bain Consulting. His past leadership roles include EVP/President of Wine & Spirits at Constellation Brands, where he helped drive its premium portfolio expansion, CEO positions at John Hardy and American Eagle Outfitters, and Global Brand President at Levi's.

ABOUT GENTLEMAN'S CUT

Stephen Curry's Thirty Ink with John Schwartz formed Game Changer, LLC., a joint venture with Boone County Distilling Company in Northern Kentucky, to create Gentleman's Cut. This Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from Stephen Curry is aged 5-7 years. The bourbon's complex mashbill of 75% Corn, 21% Rye and 4% Malted Barley delivers tasting notes of honey, fresh vanilla bean, and rich caramel on the palate. Our inaugural bottling is polished and smooth at 90 proof. We distill our whiskey the traditional way, in a 500-gallon Copper Pot still.

