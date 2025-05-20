Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rubin And Rudman Partner Matthew Joyce Named To 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Tax Lawyers

2025-05-20 02:45:54
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Joyce concentrates his practice on income tax planning, real estate and 1031 exchanges, planning for family offices and closely held businesses, tax controversies, tax aspects of M&A transactions, and partnership tax strategies. He regularly represents institutional and high net worth clients in connection with all aspects of business and personal tax planning. He works closely with the firm's M&A, estate, and succession planning teams, enabling the firm to provide full service legal representation to a sophisticated client-base.

Known for his expertise in developing tax planning strategies that minimize and defer business and individual taxes at the federal, state and local levels, Joyce employs a collaborative approach in his practice, working closely with his clients' financial and accounting advisers to better meet client needs in an integrated financial world.

He was named a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Go To Taxation Lawyer in 2024 and was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Tax Law the past two years (2023-2024).
He received his B.S., with Honors, and his B.A. from the University of New Hampshire, his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, and his LL.M. in taxation from Boston University School of Law.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .

Contact:

Amy Blumenthal

Blumenthal & Associates

617.879.1511

[email protected]

Kristen Weller

Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

617.330.7189

[email protected]

SOURCE Rubin and Rudman

