Rubin And Rudman Partner Matthew Joyce Named To 2025 Lawdragon 500 Leading Tax Lawyers

Known for his expertise in developing tax planning strategies that minimize and defer business and individual taxes at the federal, state and local levels, Joyce employs a collaborative approach in his practice, working closely with his clients' financial and accounting advisers to better meet client needs in an integrated financial world.

He was named a Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly Go To Taxation Lawyer in 2024 and was named to Boston Magazine's Top Lawyers List for Tax Law the past two years (2023-2024).

He received his B.S., with Honors, and his B.A. from the University of New Hampshire, his J.D. from Roger Williams University School of Law, and his LL.M. in taxation from Boston University School of Law.

About Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 100 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web: .