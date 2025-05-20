Alameda Health System Expands Stroke Care With Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus’ New Certification

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alameda Health System (AHS) patients experiencing the sudden and frightening symptoms of a stroke will now receive faster and more-integrated care, thanks to the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus' (WCHHC) recent certification as a stroke center.

This designation joins the long-standing certification at Alameda Hospital, expanding AHS' ability to deliver lifesaving care across Alameda County.

Providers at WCHHC achieved stroke certification from the Joint Commission by meeting rigorous standards for safety, speed, teamwork and more.

Improving stroke care helps tackle one of Alameda County's starkest health inequities. Mortality rates for African Americans who live in Alameda County are almost double the national average, according to Centers for Disease Control data . May is National Stroke Awareness Month in the U.S.

Stroke Programs System Manager Anh Juntura said the work to get the WCHHC stroke-certified began about 10 years ago.

“At AHS, we have worked tirelessly to meet the needs of our stroke patients and provide them with interdisciplinary, cutting-edge, exceptional care,” said Dr. Indhu Subramanian, AHS' chair of internal medicine.“This is critical work and demonstrates our commitment to the community we serve.”

The certification not only marks an expansion of AHS' excellent stroke care, it also means more patients will be treated for strokes at the WCHHC. Alameda County's ambulances and emergency teams must transport stroke patients to certified stroke centers.

High-quality stroke care is especially important for underserved populations, who are less likely to engage with follow-up care or have a primary-care doctor to check in with. AHS specializes in treating such patients, and has a team assigned to make sure nobody falls through the cracks.

In addition, better primary care is essential for preventing strokes, which can be a symptom of diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure – all of which affect communities of color at higher rates than they affect white people.

“AHS is proud to offer rapid stroke care to all in our community, as well as exceptional preventative care through our primary care services,” said AHS CEO James Jackson.“We are continually improving so that everyone in Alameda County receives the highest-quality care.”

