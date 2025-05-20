Kent Ziegler Named Chief Financial Officer And Chief Administrative Officer Of MSIG USA, Bringing Decades Of Insurance And Finance Expertise
In his new role, Ziegler will oversee all aspects of MSIG USA's finance and administrative functions, including financial reporting, acquisition strategy and integration, planning and analysis, capital strategy, investment oversight, and regulatory compliance. He will also play a critical role in guiding enterprise risk management, treasury operations, and supporting long-term strategic planning across the business.
Prior to joining MSIG USA, Ziegler held multiple chief financial officer roles across the insurance and financial services sectors, including Allied World Assurance Company Holdings GmbH, JPMorgan Chase Retail Real Estate and Business Banking Divisions, and Gulf Insurance Group, a Citigroup/Travelers company. He most recently served as global corporate controller at Axis Capital Holdings Limited, further strengthening his breadth of leadership in financial reporting, transaction execution, and operational finance on a global scale.
Ziegler holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Maryland and an MBA from Pace University.
About MSIG USA
MSIG USA is the marketing term used to refer to MSIG Holdings (U.S.A.), Inc. ("MSIGH"), its insurance subsidiaries, and their managers. MSIGH's insurers are Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Company of America, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance USA Inc., and MSIG Specialty Insurance USA Inc. The insurers are managed by Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.), Inc. and MSIG Insurance Services, Inc. MSIGH is a subsidiary of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., one of the world's top P&C carriers with a 350-year heritage, A+, Class 15 ratings, and a global reach that spans 40+ countries and regions. Within Asia, MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is represented in all ASEAN markets as well as in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, China, Korea, India and Taiwan. It is the top non-life regional insurance provider in ASEAN based on gross written premiums. MSIG USA brings the financial strength, underwriting expertise, exceptional claims management, global footprint, and innovation necessary to offer commercial insurance solutions that address unique risks businesses face in today's market. Its nationwide network of over 500 professionals enables them to provide responsive and personalized service for their clients. The US-based insurance subsidiaries are admitted in all P&C lines in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Not all insurers do business in all jurisdictions. Actual coverage is subject to the language of the policies as issued. To learn more, visit .
