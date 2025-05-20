Two Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard Verdicts Ranked Among Top 5 Verdicts In Illinois For 2024

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two multi-million-dollar verdicts obtained by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys have been ranked among the Top 5 verdicts of the year in Top Verdict's "Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Illinois in 2024."

In December 2024, Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys Patrick A. Salvi II, Lance D. Northcutt, Aaron D. Boeder, and Eirene N. Salvi won a $79.85 million jury verdict on behalf of the family of a 10-year-old girl who was killed following an unauthorized police pursuit in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood in 2020. The verdict is the highest reported Illinois verdict for a police pursuit crash. It was ranked #3 in Top Verdict's "Top 10 Personal Injury Verdicts in Illinois in 2024."

The 4th Top Verdict of the year was a $75.8 million jury verdict obtained on behalf of a young girl who suffered a brain injury and severe physical injuries at birth due to medical negligence. During the February 2024 trial in Cook County Circuit Court, the Plaintiffs alleged obstetricians negligently sought to turn the baby girl when there was no indication to do so and that excessive force was applied during delivery. The Plaintiff was represented at trial by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys Matthew L. Williams, Patrick A. Salvi II , and Heidi L. Wickstrom.

Please click here to view the full list of Top Verdict's "Top 10 Top Verdicts in Illinois in 2024."

In addition, a $12.2 million jury verdict obtained by Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard attorneys Brian L. Salvi, Rob L. Kohen and Emily T. Art was ranked in the Top 20 for 2024 Illinois Verdicts. The verdict was won on behalf of a truck driver who was significantly injured in a 2018 crash on I-70. The verdict was the first-ever plaintiff's verdict on record in Fayette County, Illinois.

Top Verdict is an online journal that features lists comprised of the largest nationwide financial recoveries attained by law firms for their clients.

To view the full list of Top Verdicts and Settlements from Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard, please click here .

