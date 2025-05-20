Latino Talent In High Demand As Employers Compete At Empleoslatino Job Fair

Applicants at the EmpleosLatino Job Fair

Job fair Empleos Latino en Los Angeles County on May 15th

- SSG Jose V. De La Torre, U.S. Army RecruiterLOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One truth was made clear at the recent EmpleosLatino Job Fair: Latino workers remain essential to U.S. economic growth. On May 15, nearly 300 job seekers and 30 employers gathered at the Norwalk Arts and Sports Complex, demonstrating that demand for bilingual and Spanish-speaking talent has never been stronger.Hosted by El Clasificado , the event united top employers from industries like healthcare, public safety, logistics, hospitality, education, and customer service, all looking to fill critical roles with qualified, motivated candidates. More than just a job fair, the event served as a testament to the growing influence of the Latino workforce in shaping the nation's future.“This was a very productive event for us,” said Gregory Fisher of the L.A. County Probation Department.“We connected with the community, had strong interest in our department, and identified up to six potential candidates for our entry-level Deputy Probation Officer I position.”SSG Jose V. De La Torre, U.S. Army Recruiter, emphasized the value of outreach.“This was our first time participating, and we found out about the fair through social media. Our goal is to engage with the community and offer real opportunities to those who qualify for service.”Nayra de la Roca, HR Director at Med Trans, appreciated the in-person experience.“Being there in person allowed us to connect directly and answer questions in real time. It's a completely different experience from applying online and not knowing if you'll ever hear back.”El Clasificado co-founders Martha de la Torre, CEO, and Joe Badame, CFO, were present to greet attendees and employers.“The strength of the U.S. economy lies in its diversity and resilience-qualities that define the Latino workforce. We're proud to help connect employers with the talent that is helping this country grow.”The fair also attracted highly motivated job seekers like Natalia Useche and Herminsul Ortiz, professionals from Colombia who arrived in California less than a year ago.“There are many job opportunities in the United States. We have experience and academic training, and we're confident we'll find work aligned with our goals once we improve our English,” said Natalia.This growing pool of ambitious Latino workers is exactly who EmpleosLatino is built to serve. As a leading Spanish-language job platform, it offers free access to job listings, using an AI-powered system that filters out scams and misleading posts to ensure a safer experience for job seekers.Participating employers included: L.A. County Probation Department, U.S. Army Recruiter Station, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Department of State Hospitals, Rose Hills Memorial, Disneyland, Med Trans, Doubletree by Hilton Ontario, SOCAL Employment Inc. Fairway StaffingThe success of the fair shows that employers are not just hiring-they are actively seeking out Latino talent to build stronger teams, serve diverse communities, and fuel business growth.With two more EmpleosLatino Job Fairs scheduled for 2025-August 28 at Cerritos College and October 2 in Panorama City-El Clasificado expects growing participation from both job seekers and companies ready to invest in the future of America's workforce.About EmpleosLatinoEmpleosLatino is the leading Spanish-language job platform connecting Latinos to employment opportunities across the U.S. and Latin America. With over 50,000 monthly page views, the platform provides culturally relevant listings in Spanish, empowering immigrants and bilingual job seekers to thrive in today's workforce.About El ClasificadoFounded in 1988, El Clasificado, dba EC Hispanic Media, evolved from a weekly Spanish-language classified magazine into a national multimedia platform. Its flagship site, ElClasificado , ranks among the top 20 classified marketplaces in the U.S., connecting people with jobs, services, and opportunity-and helping Latino communities flourish.

Fatima Velez

El Clasificado

+1 562-450-5067

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.