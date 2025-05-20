New UK Directory Askhorace Offers Limited Launch Ad Slots For Businesses Targeting The Education Sector

AskHorace offers a refreshing alternative to pay-per-click-fixed annual pricing with unlimited updates.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new digital directory for schools and educators, AskHorace .com, has launched with a limited number of homepage advertising slots now open to businesses across the UK. The platform is designed to connect schools with trusted suppliers and services-while giving advertisers year-round visibility without pay-per-click fees or ongoing costs.

Each homepage slot links directly to the advertiser's website and can be updated as often as needed throughout the year. With only a small number of placements available, visibility remains high for each business and clutter is kept to a minimum for site users.

“Advertisers tell us they prefer a fixed cost over chasing clicks,” says Richard Ward, Managing Director of PeachWorx Ltd, which operates AskHorace.“They like knowing they can keep their listing fresh throughout the year while staying in full control of their message.”

The Launch Offer includes:

Fixed-price homepage advertising for 12 months

Unlimited content updates and changes

A direct link to the advertiser's own website

A clear, clutter-free layout for maximum impact

Limited slots to preserve visibility

AskHorace is currently seeking just 40 businesses to fill its launch homepage positions . The campaign is open to any company offering products or services relevant to schools-from suppliers and training providers to tech firms, fundraisers, and support services.

Slots are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and are expected to fill quickly.

