Robert U. Montgomery, Esteemed Author, Chosen As One Of L.A.'S Most Fascinating People For 2025

Robert U. Montgomery

“We're honored to include Robert U. Montgomery into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robert U. Montgomery , founder of Howler Books and an esteemed author of many sensational novels, including Wolfchild , has been recognized by the Best of Los Angeles Award community as among the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles - 2025. The prestigious recognition, announced by award coordinator Aurora DeRose, highlights Montgomery's impact in the world of writing and publishing and his contributions to the cultural landscape of Los Angeles.

Montgomery is an accomplished writer who transitioned to full-time authorship after eight years in education. With a passion for adventure, nature, fishing, and conservation, he has built a prolific career as a freelance journalist and storyteller. His work includes feature articles, essays, short stories, and poetry, reflecting his literary range and deep connection to the natural world.

Having lived in six U.S. states and traveled to 47, Montgomery's assignments have taken him across Western Europe, Africa, South America, and beyond, infusing his writing with a global perspective and rich sense of place. He founded RUM Publishing and regularly shares his latest work through his platform, Howler Books.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established eight years ago to honor excellence in various industries, including business, entertainment, art, philanthropy, and innovation. With a growing network of over 7,600 professionals across Southern California, the community is dedicated to showcasing the city's best people, places, and achievements, guided by its core motto: "No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best."

“The mission of the Best of Los Angeles Award is to celebrate the city's most outstanding individuals and businesses and to foster a community of excellence,” says DeRose.“Our goal is to connect and honor those who set the highest quality, integrity, and innovation standards in their respective fields. We proudly welcome Montgomery into our BoLAA family as one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles – 2025.”

Each year, the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles list recognizes individuals who have significantly impacted their industries and communities. Past honorees have included influential figures in film, media, entrepreneurship, social advocacy, and the arts, reflecting the diverse and dynamic nature of Los Angeles itself.

By celebrating the accomplishments of leaders like Montgomery, the Best of Los Angeles Award continues to spotlight the innovators and visionaries who help shape the city's culture and success.

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.